How DeAndre Hopkins Got Invited To Patriots Coaching Staff

FOXBORO --- For years, DeAndre Hopkins was connected to the New England Patriots as a player. He even came in to visit ahead of the 2023 season.

Now, the Hopkins-to-New England train has gained some steam. But not as a player.

Speaking to the media ahead of training camp this week, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel mentioned that Hopkins -- who last played for the Baltimore Ravens last season -- is at the facility in a coaching role.

"DeAndre Hopkins is here with us kind of in, just to kind of check things out as far as what he wants to do as far as coaching, and you’ll see him on the field and whether that’s personnel," Vrabel said, while reiterating that it was not to join the active roster. "And so I use him as an example because he wasn’t the fastest receiver, but he had an unbelievable play style and a play strength and route craft that allowed him to succeed."

Hopkins Getting Into Coaching?

The 34-year-old wideout has had one of the best careers by an NFL wide receiver over the past decade. Playing for the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs and Ravens, Hopkins has racked up 1,006 receptions, 13,295 receiving yards and 85 touchdowns. He was named to the Pro Bowl five times and has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards seven times.

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Deandre Hopkins (10) makes a catch against New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, when Hopkins played against the Patriots, he caught four passes for 41 yards -- second-most by any Ravens player in a 28-24 Patriots win.

So how did this even come about?

"Him and I talked, and he asked if he could come hang out for a couple days and be around the coaches and be around the personnel department," Vrabel continues. "And I called the league and made sure that that was going to be okay. And then I invited him back, and that’s where he’s been the last couple days, and he’ll be here for the next couple days."

While it hasn't been long, the Patriots who have returned to the facility for camp have already gotten their first glimpses of Hopkins around the building. Cornerback Marcus Jones, who played against Hopkins as a rookie in 2022, had plenty of praise for the future Hall of Fame wideout.

Patriots Have Experience Going Up Against "DHop"

"(He's) an unbelievable player when it comes down to it," Jones said. "Just the expertise of knowing what progression he is in the route. ... That's a guy that, you know, whenever we have questions, we can actually ask him an learn about the knowledge of how guys think about running routes and also being a receiver."

"I just saw him out there for the first time during the run test, immediately ran over there, gave him a big hug," linebacker Robert Spillane, who mentioned they talked about a play when they faced off together a few years back, said. "Obviously a potential Hall of Fame guy, a guy that has played the game the right way, and I'm sure he'll do great as a coach."

Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) defends Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the first half of a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Dec. 12, 2022. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Patriots aren't strapped for wide receivers right now, as they have 12 of them on the roster going into training camp. While some might hope that Hopkins changes his mind and joins the roster this season, Vrabel made sure to double down to confirm he wasn't.

"Tried to say it as clearly as I could twice, and I can say for a third time, but he has got coaching gear on, and he is helping out the offensive coaches and meeting with our personnel guys," he said. "I mean, he loves football.

"People that love football and play the game for the length of time that he did once, I think, to explore the opportunities and what that looks like after his playing career is over."

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