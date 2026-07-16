Drake Maye Hosts Youth Football Camps Ahead of Patriots Training Camp

MANSFIELD --- In temperatures nearing 90 degrees, more than 100 kids took the turf at Alumni Field for a chance to play with their favorite quarterback.

New England Patriots captain Drake Maye, enjoying his time off before veterans are scheduled to report on July 24, had just as much fun as the campers. Donning a white tee in partnership with FlexWork Sports, the 23-year-old quarterback spent several hours helping the kids through football drills.

He worked with every group that attended, playing quarterback for both teams in a two-hand touch game. Maye also snapped photos with all the kids, many of who greeted him with "Drake Maye" cheers and high five requests.

"Let's get something out of today, Maye said, addressing the kids beforehand. "Details, techniques, some fundamentals of football. It's almost football season, you know what time it is. So go Pats, have some fun and let's go."

It was the second of three youth camps that Maye is hosting across New England this week ahead of training camp.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye poses for photos at his youth camp in Mansfield, Mass. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

"You Just Gotta Dream Big"

“Got a bunch of kids out here, should be some fun," Maye told ESPN's Mike Reiss at his first camp in Auburn, Mass. "We actually got a good day, the fog cleared out, so looking forward to be out with the kids. We got a bunch of kids and just playing football."

Maye hasn't been hidden away in the shadows this offseason. Earlier in the year, he and his wife, Ann Michael, hosted a celebrity softball game in Worcester. Maye also made an appearance at the Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port as the honorary chair.

Helping the youth is something he certainly doesn't shy away. For these camps, Maye said it's all about having fun and appreciating the little things that come with football.

Video: Patriots QB Drake Maye on his @FlexWorkSports camp and message for kids: Dream big, it starts at this age and falling in love with the game of football. pic.twitter.com/SJaWBKYnjb — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 16, 2026

"I think you just gotta dream big. I think it starts here," Maye said. "It starts at this age and falling in love with the game. And I think just getting something out of the fundamentals of it. One of the biggest things that we preach and Coach (Mike) Vrabel (does) is details and fundamentals and technique.

"I think the biggest thing here is learn some of those things, and like I said, I told them to ask some questions, ask some questions. I’m an open book."

Maye Got Some Good Reps In With His Fans

The highlight of the day was when Maye helped lead each team down the field for a touchdown drive. On a few occasions, Maye left his spot at quarterback to run a route into a pack of young kids (while the replacement quarterback decided to check it down instead).

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye breaks down the huddle with a group of campers. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

Another camper made a highlight reel catch for a touchdown, getting an excited reaction out of the MVP finalist.

Each group got to spend roughly 10 minutes with Maye before he huddled them all up to cheer on the Patriots.

Maye will head to Londonderry, New Hampshire, for the final youth camp tomorrow before his real work begins. Where he is today doesn't happen without him being once in those campers' shoes.

"I love pouring into kids' lives and I remember being at this age, that’s probably when I started playing football," Maye said. "I love it."

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