Patriots Depth Chart Entering Training Camp: Who’s Fighting for Their Job?

As the images of summer vacation begin to fade into late July’s background, the New England Patriots are preparing to report for 2026 training camp.

The Pats are hoping to build upon their success in 2025 to create another deep playoff run this season. Once again under the direction of head coach Mike Vrabel — as well as the on-field leadership of quarterback Drake Maye — New England appears ready to defend both their AFC and AFC East championships.

Still, the Patriots cannot afford to rest on their laurels. Despite possessing a great deal of talent at a number of positions — especially at the starting level — New England must ensure that their 53-man roster is composed of the depth required to satisfy their Super Bowl aspirations.

In that regard, here is a look at the Patriots current depth chart heading into training camp, as well as some hotly consisted positional battles on which Pats fans may want to keep watch.

(*Starters indicated in Bold)

Oct 18, 2024; London, United Kingdom; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during practice at the Harrow School. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

OFFENSE:

Quarterback : Drake Maye (1) — Tommy DeVito (2) Behren Morton (3)

Running Back : Rhamondre Stevenson (1) — TreVeyon Henderson (2) Terrell Jennings (3) Jam Miller, Lan Larison, Myles Montgomery

Fullback : Reggie Gilliam (1) — Brock Lampe (2)

Wide Receiver : A.J. Brown (1) — Mack Hollins, Efton Chism, Cameron Dorner

Romeo Doubs (2/Slot) — DeMario Douglas, Kyle Dixon, Nick DeGennaro

Kayshon Boutte (3) — Kyle Williams, Jeremiah Webb, Jimmy Kibble

Tight End : Hunter Henry (1) — Eli Raridon (2) Jack Westover, CJ Dippre, Tanner Arkin

Offensive Tackle : Will Campbell (LT-1) Morgan Moses (RT-1) — Caleb Lomu, Marcus Bryant, Dametrious Crownover, Lorenz Metz, James Hudson III, Sebastian Gutierrez

Center : Jared Wilson (C1) — Ben Brown

Guard : Alijah Vera-Tucker (LG-1), Mike Onwenu (RG-1) — Caedan Wallace, Mekhi Butler, Jacob Rizy, Andrew Rupchich, JonDarius Morgan

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tackle Caleb Lomu (74) speaks to the media after minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DEFENSE:

Defensive Tackle : Milton Williams (1) — Joshua Farmer, Leonard Taylor III

Christian Barmore (2) — Jeremiah Pharms, Jr.

Cory Durden (3) — Eric Gregory, David Blay, Jr.

EDGE : Harold Landry (1) — Gabe Jacas (2) Elijah Ponder (3) Quintavious Hutchins, Xavier Holmes, Khalil Jacobs

Strong side Linebacker : Dre'Mont Jones (1) — Bradyn Swinson, Jesse Luketa

Left, Inside Linebacker: Robert Spillane (1) — KJ Britt, Chad Muma, Amari Gainer

Right, Inside Linebacker : Christian Elliss (2) — Namdi Obizaor, Otis Reese

Cornerback (Right Boundary) : Christian Gonzalez (1) — Karon Prunty, Marcellas Dial, Channing Canada

Cornerback (Left Boundary) : Carlton Davis (2) — Kindle Vildor, Kobee Minor, Brandon Crossley

Slot Cornerback : Marcus Jones (1) — Charles Woods, Kenneth Harris

Free Safety : Kevin Byard (1) — John Saunders, Jr, Brenden Schooler

Strong Safety : Craig Woodson (1) — Mike Brown, Dell Pettus, Peter Manuma

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) walks to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SPECIAL TEAMS:

Kicker : Andy Borregales (1)

Punter : Bryce Baringer (1)

Long Snapper : Julian Ashby (1)

Punt Returns : Marcus Jones (1) — Efton Chism

Kick Returns : Efton Chism (1) — Kyle Williams, TreVeyon Henderson, Terrell Jennings

Key Battles to Watch During Training Camp:

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tackle Caleb Lomu (74) looks on at minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Lomu: To Serve And Protect Sooner Or Later?

After watching quarterback Drake Maye take a NFL-high 21 sacks during last season’s playoff run, the Patriots acted decisively in securing Lomu’s services — trading up with the Buffalo Bills to select the talented lineman at 28 overall in April’s draft. Still, the Utah product currently remains third (at best) on New England’s depth chart at offensive tackle.

At present, New England is set to begin the season with veteran Morgan Moses as their top option at right tackle — with second-year lineman Will Campbell aligning as the left-side starter. Though he is unlikely to unseat either incumbent prior to the start of the 2026 regular season, Lomu will use the coming months to prepare himself for an eventual starting role along the Patriots’ offensive line.

Who Will Win The Slot Receiver Sweepstakes?

While the Foxborough future of receiver Kayshon Boutte will continue to be debated in the coming weeks, the most intriguing position battle on New England’s depth chart may be found in the slot. DeMario Douglas was the team’s top option in 2025, having been aligned there on roughly 71.1 percent of his snaps.

Still, Douglas is likely to be notably challenged by second-year receiver Efton Chism, III. Not only does he possess the athleticism to change direction, but he has also exhibited sure hands and strength at the catch point. While Douglas presently remains the front-runner, Chism should not be discounted in his bid to win the role during camp.

New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas (81) catches a pass during a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 16, 2023, in Ashwaubenon, Wis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who Is The Third Running Man?

With Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson presumed to be secure at the top of the depth chart, New England is primed for an intriguing battle for the third spot at the position. Seventh-round rookie Jam Miller is likely to enter camp as the clubhouse leader to earn the job.

However, his place among the team’s positional hierarchy should not be considered iron clad. Veteran Terrell Jennings and second-year rusher Lan Larison are well positioned to push Miller to the max heading into 2026.

Climbing The Charts At Linebacker?

Though team captain Robert Spillane remains the undisputed starter, the depth behind him at linebacker for the Patriots continues to be in question. In fact, some believe that New England will remain active throughout camp and the preseason in hopes of adding veteran talent. The Pats signed veteran K.J. Britt this offseason to add some experience at the position.

With free-agent acquisition Dre’Mont Jones set to perform the strongside duties, both Spillane and right-side starter Christian Elliss need to hold off fellow linebackers Bradyn Swinson, Chad Muma and Jesse Luketa at the outset of camp.

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