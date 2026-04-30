Patriots Edge Rusher Dre'Mont Jones Attacking Unlikely Offseason Regimen

FOXBORO --- When the New England Patriots signed Dre'Mont Jones in free agency back in March, the team was getting a versatile defender. With experience off the edge and skills on the inside, Jones could be a nice flexible piece for the New England defense.

Emphasis on the flexible part.

Talking to reporters after the second week of voluntary offseason workouts, Jones mentioned that he's been doing yoga and Pilates as part of his workout regimen, something he first added last season. Coming off a career season where he had seven sacks and 24 quarterback hits between the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens, Jones hopes it can continue to improve his game.



"I’ve done it a little bit in the past, but this year I’m really, like, attacking it because it helped," Jones said. "I saw how much it helped last year. I’m like, 'Alright, I gotta do this more and more and make it part of my regimen.'"

Dre'Mont Jones Spending Time Doing Yoga This Offseason

Jones inked a three-year deal worth $39.5 million with New England, and is slotted in as one of the team's top pass rushers this season. Improving the edge was a big goal for the Patriots this year after losing K'Lavon Chaisson and Anfernee Jennings.

He'll need to be called on plenty in his first season with the Patriots. Last year, the former third rounder was traded from the Titans to the Ravens and didn't get to enjoy the luxuries of a bye week.

"Just getting a chance to hone in my game. I think I’m a player that can just develop more and more every year, especially me switching positions a couple of years ago, going from d-tackle to outside linebacker now," Jones said. "I think I have a lot of growth in my game. I think I still do. I’m not old or anything, so I’m looking forward to how the season works out for me."

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (41) celebrates sacking New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the first half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

The Patriots drafted Illinois edge rusher Gabe Jacas in the second round, a player the team hopes can cause havoc in the backfield with Jones. While the veteran doesn't know anything about who New England drafted last weekend, he had some words for the incoming class of rookies -- especially those playing the edge.

Jones Does Yoga To "Make My Balance Better"

"I think a lot of success comes in that classroom, studying," Jones said. "My success is just watching a lot of film, dissecting the person you're going against every day, whether it's your teammate, whether it's the opponent. Just got to be honed in, because we're all athletic, we're all gifted in some areas, and you got to just make sure how you study your opponent can get you an advantage."

He said it was a good workout -- Jones didn't classify it as hot yoga, but did admit he gets pretty sweaty -- and hopes that it can help improve his play with the Patriots.

"My mobility has been my biggest thing I’ve been working on this year, doing a lot of Pilates/yoga just to make my core stronger, make my balance better," he said. "I’ve been doing a lot of that. So a big shout out to my yoga/Pilates instructor."

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