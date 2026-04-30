Newly-Signed Patriots OG On Track For Healthy Training Camp

FOXBORO --- Alijah Vera-Tucker has dealt with several injuries since being drafted in the first round in 2021. The offensive guard missed 22 games between 2022 and 2023 with the New York Jets, before missing all of last season with a torn triceps.

Now slated as the New England Patriots starting left guard in 2026, he's says he's excited to finally step on the field this summer.

"I'm definitely on track. Feeling great," Vera-Tucker told reporters after the team's voluntary offseason workouts. "Shout out to the training staff here, man, (they're) doing a great job with me. We're working together. Communication is key in recovering from injury. So everything's going well and we're on track."

Vera-Tucker said he expected himself to be at 100% for training camp in late July, and is planning to be ready for OTAs next month as well. But he knows that he needs to take care of his body, the one that's failed him several times before.

AVT Is Ready For OTAs, Training Camp In New England

Since coming to New England, the veteran offensive lineman applauded the Patriots' commitment to the players off-the-field. He's also eager to get back to football, something that's been taken from him over the last few seasons.

"I think we got a great nutrition staff over here too. So, talked a lot with them, and what I can do to speed the process a little bit, and to help myself in the future," he said. "For me personally, I'm really eager. Not only just because I wasn't able to play last year, (but) because I'm on a new team as well."

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) talks with guards Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) and John Simpson (76) and center Joe Tippmann (66) before a snap against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While he's new to the Patriots side of things, he isn't new to the team as a whole. He played against them several times as a member of the rival Jets and is well aware of New England's passionate fanbase. He's also had years where he played alongside Morgan Moses, the Patriots' starting right tackle who used to be in New York.

Throughout the adjustment period, Moses -- who AVT calls a "natural leader" -- has been a welcomed face for the newcomer.

"I Got Something To Prove"

"I think he's a great individual guy, man. I think he's somebody who's a natural leader, someone who could vibe with anybody," Vera-Tucker said. "I think that's important especially in the o-line room, we have five guys up front and then a whole bunch of guys who are willing to work into an o-line room. So to have a guy like that, just a natural leader, is very important."

Vera-Tucker knows what he can do on the field, but his teammates don't. That's why he hopes to prove himself, not to the coaches that have seen him play, but to the players that he'll line up with all year.

"Coaches have seen my film and this and that, but nobody on the team has seen me play," Vera-Tucker said. "For me, I got something to prove to each individual player on this team that there's a reason why I'm here, and I'm grateful to be in that position."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!