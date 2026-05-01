Patriots Sign Rookie LB: How Will Khalil Jacobs Fit Into Defensive Mold?

Ahead of the NFL Draft, the New England Patriots were heavily connected to Missouri linebacker Khalil Jacobs. They had met with him three times, including hosting him on a "Top 30" visit to Gillette Stadium.

One week later, and the team is signing Jacobs to a free agent contract.

A source confirmed to Patriots On SI that the Patriots have agreed to terms with the undrafted free agent, adding him to the 90-man roster.

The Patriots have signed Missouri LB Khalil Jacobs as an undrafted free agent, per source. pic.twitter.com/xHhS8UcpOm — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) May 1, 2026

Jacobs, 22, was a productive player for Missouri on both defense and special teams. As a captain in 2025, the Florida native had 47 tackles, five of them for loss, and three sacks. He also had a career-best 74.5 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus.

The Patriots had previously met with Jacobs at his pro day, while also meeting with him virtually. He was a name to watch for Day 3 for New England, but he ended up going undrafted. The Patriots drafted TCU's Namdi Obiazor in the sixth round.

"I think it's probably a little bit similar to the way it was last year," executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf told reporters in his pre-draft press conference. "Maybe, for me at least, I thought there were – I thought it was going to be a little bit better than maybe that's come out, but I do think it's a good position Day 3 from a depth standpoint. I think there's a lot of players that you could justify using a Day 3 pick on."

Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Thomas Castellanos (1) runs the ball as Missouri Tigers linebacker Khalil Jacobs (29) makes the tackle during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

What Jacobs Can Do In NE:

Jacobs fits the mold of what New England wants to do defensively. He's a smart player, a sound tackle and can chip in on several special teams units. After losing Jack Gibbens in free agency, trading Marte Mapu and releasing Jahlani Tavai, the team could have used Jacobs as a possible body for training camp this summer.

During his college career, which also included a stop at South Alabama, Jacobs played in 43 games (11) starts. He's not a player that could step into the starting lineup right away, but could earn a roster spot at some point.

Along with Obiazor, the Patriots have made an effort to bring in linebacker talent. They invited Central Michigan's Jordan Kwiatkowski and Incarnate Word's Declan Williams to rookie minicamp next week.

The Patriots also have Robert Spillane, Christian Elliss, Obiazor, KJ Britt, Chad Muma, Otis Reese and Amari Gainer currently on the roster right now. As it stands, Spillane and Elliss are locks to make the roster. The rest of the room is a bit murky and would come down to who could add in on special teams. Britt, a free agent signing from the Miami Dolphins, would be the running favorite for the third linebacker spot along with the rookie Obiazor.

Jacobs has a high hill to climb as an undrafted free agent that didn't get picked up for nearly a week after the NFL Draft. Now that he's in the New England building, he should be well-liked enough to get some looks at a real possibility to make the squad.

The initial news about Jacobs' signing was reported by Joseph Pasteris.

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