Patriots Free Agent LB Has Glowing Memories of Playing With Tom Brady

FOXBORO --- KJ Britt spent his first two seasons in the NFL on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Tom Brady. The New England Patriots Hall of Fame quarterback had just won his seventh Super Bowl, and first away from New England, and already had made an impression on the young quarterback.

Brady might not have been chatting Britt up about what New England was like, but it was clear to the linebacker the imprint Brady made on the franchise.

"Everybody knows this is a historic organization. Six rings, a lot of winning that's been going on," Britt told reporters following the team's voluntary offseason workouts. "You don't really got to ask much."

KJ Britt Has Connections To New England Through Tom Brady

Britt was drafted in the fifth round by the Buccaneers back in 2021, one season after they had claimed their second Super Bowl title. As a rookie, Britt played in all 17 games (mainly on special teams). As he grew as an NFL player, he leaned on the messages his quarterback instilled.

"Being able to play with Tom and knowing that's the formula, you know that helped him and his career," said Britt, highlighting Brady's preparation off the field. "He commanded the field. When he took the field, he had an aura around him, it was like, 'Here we go.' It was just good, I was young, I was a young player then know, our young player then. So (I) really didn't know, thought it was a standard."

Oct 3, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

In his second season, Britt came to Gillette Stadium for an early-season Sunday Night Football matchup. One of the most anticipated games in NFL history, Brady returned to the place he played for 19 seasons for his first game against the Patriots.

The Buccaneers won the game, 19-17, in a rainy dogfight. Brady didn't end up having his best day, but the energy inside the stadium made the entire night worth it for a football fan. Britt could remember that game, and the week of practice leading into it.

"That was crazy, man. That game I'll never forget. That game was so live," Britt recalled. "The whole week of practice, just the urgency that Tom had. ... It was fun. Everybody wanted to go out and win for Tom. We got to win. And it was a good game, but I never forget that."

The atmosphere in the building made a mark on Britt, who'd spent two more seasons with the Buccaneers.

Oct 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tanner Knue (80) runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt (52) tackles during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"When you see stuff like that, you want to go try to duplicate it," Britt said. "But, you know, Tom had his own story. ... Tom is the one, probably the greatest quarterback, but you also have to learn that he did it his way."

Now coming to New England, Britt wants to blaze his own path. After spending one season with the Miami Dolphins, Britt had several options in free agency. He wanted to end up in a place with a winning mentality like the Patriots.

He won't be Tom Brady, he knows that. But Britt hopes that the lessons he learned from his former teammate can help him in his own Patriots journey.

"He worked and he took care of his body and did stuff his way. So you got to learn how to use it for you," Britt said. "Everything that worked for Tom probably won't work for you. Just to watch him and just play with him, man, it was a treat."

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