Key Patriots Starter Goes to IR, Pair of Practice Squad Elevations for TNF

Ahead of Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears, the New England Patriots have announced that guard Alijah Vera-Tucker has been placed on the injured reserve. Vera-Tucker suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's win over the New York Jets.

Vera-Tucker is a former first-round NFL Draft selection, who spent his first four years with the Jets. This past offseason, the 6-foot-4, 308 pound linemen signed with New England on a three-year contract worth up to $48 million.

Alijah Vera-Tucker to Miss Extended Time with Hamstring Injury

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) looks on during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots starting left guard has had a career riddled with injuries. Since entering the league six years ago, Vera-Tucker has only played 55.1% of offensive snaps. Vera-Tucker becomes the 22nd player to be placed on a reserve list for the Patriots this year, and is the ninth projected starter to miss at least four weeks with an injury.

Vera-Tucker will be eligible to return in Week 13, four games after his IR designation.

The Patriots will rely on players listed deep in the depth chart at the guard position against the Bears. With Ben Brown ruled out, and both Greg Van Roten and Mike Onwenu on injured reserve, the Patriots will start Matt Pryor and Walter Rouse — their fifth and sixth options, at guard.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Walter Rouse (72) looks on after the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Practice Squad Elevations for Thursday Night

In addition to Pryor and Rouse, New England will have lineman Xavier Newman-Johnson available Thursday night, as he's been announced as a practice squad elevation.

Newman-Johnson has been with the Patriots since Week 2 of the NFL season, and will be on the Patriots game roster for the first time. It's his first of three elevations for the season

A fifth-year player, Newman-Johnson got his start in Tennessee while Mike Vrabel was the head coach. He then spent three seasons in New York with the Jets, with extended time on the team's 53-man roster. Newman-Johnson will serve as a a back-up to Pryor and Rouse at both guard positions.

The Patriots have placed LG Alijah Vera-Tucker on IR with a hamstring injury.



They also elevated OG Xavier Newman-Johnson and LB Benton Whitley to the game day roster from the practice squad. — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) October 22, 2026

The Patriots have also elevated linebacker Benton Whitley. Whitley has been with the Patriots for just under a month, and will also be seeing his first game action as a Patriot on Thursday night.

A Holy Cross graduate, Whitley is in his fifth year in the NFL after bouncing around to multiple teams, six of which he was signed to the 53-man roster. He'll be making his seventh appearance in an NFL game on Thursday night, and will supplement a linebacker room consisting of Robert Spillane, Christian Ellis, Namdi Obiazor, Darius Muasa, and Erick Hunter.

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