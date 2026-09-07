Patriots OG Alijah Vera-Tucker is Healthy and 'Excited' for Season Opener

FOXBORO — Alijah Vera-Tucker knows what it's like to miss an NFL opener.

Last season, the then-New York Jets offensive guard suffered a torn triceps in practice. That ended his 2025 season before it began, and was the third time in four seasons that he ended the season on IR. He would enter free agency as a bit of a question mark in the health department.

Now with the New England Patriots, Vera-Tucker is healthy, in the starting lineup and ready to roll for the Week 1 opener. What are the emotions going to be like for him?

"I don't think it's going to be anything different," Vera-Tucker told Patriots On SI this week. "You know, I try to treat every game the same. Obviously, (it'll) be a little different in that type of atmosphere and environment, but it's about handling it.

"Going in there, I think the first drive is always about getting the nerves out, then rolling after that. I'm really excited about it."

Since he's arrived in New England on a $42 million contract, Vera-Tucker has remained a mainstay at left guard. Sure, he missed a few practices in the spring and appeared limited in his role. But most days? The oft-injured lineman was on the field, practicing in full.

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) speaks to the media after minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Did AVT Learn This Past Year?

A lot of players away from the game — whether for injuries or some other reason — learn things about themselves. Vera-Tucker has yet to play a full season in the NFL since his rookie year in 2021, and he's trying to learn what to do so that he can play a full 17-game season.

Answer? Stay healthy.

"I already took time to figure out how to take care of my body and what's best for it, but I turned it up another notch," Vera-Tucker said. "Did a whole bunch of research with a whole bunch of people. I feel like now since being here and having this opportunity to be with an organization like the Patriots, I'm doing everything I can do make sure I stay on the field."

The last time the Patriots played these Seattle Seahawks, they allowed six sacks in a dreadful Super Bowl loss. Vera-Tucker wasn't on the field then, but now he will be. He knows he was brought in to help protect Drake Maye (who was sacked an NFL-record 21 times in the postseason) in the pocket.

And while he might not have the same chip on his shoulder left by the championship sting, he's still looking forward to opening up the year on the national stage.

"I think it's really cool, man," Vera-Tucker said. "I think the fans are going to be hyped up, which is really good. I think it's going to be a great atmosphere. Obviously there's stuff to handle in that environment, but how many times are you going to be able to be a part of a Super Bowl rematch in Week 1?"

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!