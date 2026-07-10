Top 25 Patriots of 2026: Robert Spillane Controls The Defensive Middle

The New England Patriots got super play out of their middle linebacker last season, and it helped carry them deep into the postseason.

Robert Spillane, one of the Patriots' free agent signings from a year ago, was a captain, a leader and the defensive play caller in 2025. What does 2026 have in store for him?

At No. 14 in our "Top 25 Patriots of 2026" rankings, we have the 30-year-old Spillane. He might not be the smoothest player in coverage, but his abilities when it comes to taking down ball carriers and getting into running lanes proved to be valuable last year.

To check out our full rankings, and where Spillane stacks up among the other Patriots on the list, you can see the updated "Top 25" list right here.

Getting Past Slow Spring

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) arrives at the practice field for minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's going to be plenty put on the plates of the Patriots linebackers this season. Considering how thin the depth is right now, and the changes at the position this past offseason, Spillane will have a lot to handle going into his second year with the team.

How will he be able to bounce back from what was an uncharacteristic spring? Spillane didn't look the part during mandatory minicamp back in May, as the veteran linebacker was just a step behind every few snaps in coverage.

Yes, I know it's far from meaningful football and the pads weren't on. But Spillane is going to be asked to carry the load for this defense in New England, and he can't afford to have a step back from his performance from a year ago. The Patriots just don't have the linebacker depth right now to handle that.

It won't be a question about how he can rack up 100+ tackles and be a force when it comes to wrapping players up. How he can handle himself in coverage and make himself useful in what may be a really weak position group will determine how elite this defense can become. - Ethan Hurwitz

Top-Tier Leadership

Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) celebrates after a play against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spillane arrived in New England while drawing notable comparisons to Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. In addition to leading by example, the veteran linebacker displayed an impressive amount of tenacity, exhibited high football IQ and embodied a non-stop work ethic.

For these reasons, Spillane was voted a captain by his teammates in his first season with the club. Fortunately for all within Pats Nation, Spillane certainly lived up to expectations. He led the Patriots with 97 total tackles, along with having compiled five pass deflections, four tackles for loss and two interceptions. The 30-year-old also contributed 18 combined tackles and two pass breakups in New England’s four postseason contests.

Spillane‘s greatest strengths will be welcomed back with open arms when he returns to in-game action in 2026. He is once again expected to take command of the defensive signal-calling.

Though he possesses an adequate level of athleticism, Spillane’s leadership and on-field experience should once again make him an valuable part of New England’s defensive front. - Mike D'Abate

Can He Stay Healthy?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there's one thing about Robert Spillane, it’s that he really does set the tone on the Patriots defense. Now entering his ninth NFL season, Spillane is coming off one of his best years as a pro. He played in more than 95% of the team's defensive snaps during their 11-2 start to the year before a lingering ankle injury held him off the field.

When he was on the field, he would rack up double-digit tackles with ease, something he could certainly replicate in 2026. He told reporters he's healthy from last year's injuries, so Spillane will once again go back to playing that key role in the middle of the defense. He’s not necessarily the flashiest player by any means, but he doesn't have to be.

He's appeared in over 100 combined games in his NFL career, and now Spillane is looking to remain a dependable core member on the Patriots roster heading into the fall. - Jennifer Streeter

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