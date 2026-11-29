After recording his longest reception of the season, a 21-yard catch-and-run against the Detroit Lions, wide receiver A.J. Brown notably limped to the sideline before being ruled out with a hamstring injury.



It was déjà vu for New England Patriots fans, who saw their newly acquired wideout do the same thing in their Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks before landing on injured reserve with an ankle injury.



Unfortunately, the similarities didn't end there. On Saturday, Brown was placed on injured reserve again.



With his latest injury, the Patriots face difficult decisions about his future and how his absence could affect the team moving forward.

Another Setback in a Disappointing Season

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) is unable to make a catch in the end zone in the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown's latest injury is another frustrating development in what has been a rather disappointing first season in New England.



The Patriots made a significant investment to acquire their new WR1, sending a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to Philadelphia. Through the first 10 weeks, however, that investment hasn't generated the production New England envisioned.



Brown has appeared in just four games, recording 11 catches for 128 yards. Ankle, knee, and hamstring injuries have repeatedly interrupted his season, and his second IR stint only guarantees that he'll miss at least another four games.



If he returns, he'll have little time to make an impact, with a maximum of three available games. However, there are other factors that may play into that decision.

Limited IR Return Slots Could End Brown's Season

The NFL allows teams to designate up to eight players to return from injured reserve during the regular season.



The Patriots have used seven of their eight return designations on offensive linemen Greg Van Roten, Marcus Bryant, and Alijah Vera-Tucker; fullback Reggie Gilliam; and wide receivers Mack Hollins, Romeo Doubs, and Brown.



While his hamstring injury may be healed in time for a return, the Patriots' sole return designation could put the remainder of his season in jeopardy.

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) is tended to by trainers after injuring his ankle during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown isn't the only notable player competing for that final spot. Running back TreVeyon Henderson, safety Dell Pettus, and linebackers Khalil Jacobs and Quintayvious Hutchins are also on injured reserve, meaning the Patriots could ultimately decide that their final designation is better spent elsewhere.



With just the one IR return designation remaining, the Patriots will have some difficult decisions to make over the final stretch of the season.

Patriots Could Lean on the Ground Game Against Chargers

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) walks to the practice field at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown's absence creates another problem for a Patriots offense already dealing with a depleted receiving corps.



After opening his 21-day return window on Wednesday, New England announced that Romeo Doubs is out for this matchup, meaning his return from injured reserve will have to wait at least another week.



With both Brown and Doubs unavailable, the Patriots will be without two of their most notable receiving options against the Chargers.



While Mike Vrabel has expressed confidence in quarterback Tommy DeVito, who will be making his first start of the season, the circumstances could push New England toward a more conservative offensive approach.



The Patriots could place greater emphasis on establishing the run, with the return of Vera-Tucker particularly important in that regard. While New England loses another valuable piece at wide receiver, it gains one up front, potentially boosting a run game expected to play a significant role.

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