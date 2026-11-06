Looking Back at the 5 Best Rob Gronkowski Moments with Patriots

Rob Gronkowski was a football unicorn, a man amongst boys, a one-man wrecking crew.



Whatever analogy you prefer, they all tell the same story; Gronk was truly one of a kind.



His otherworldly athletic ability and Adonis-like stature, paired with his carefree, childlike personality, made him a Hall of Fame talent who captured the hearts of fans across New England.



With his Patriots Hall of Fame induction set for Saturday, Nov. 7, let's take a look back at some of his greatest moments in a Patriots uniform.

Honorable Mention: " I Took Him And Threw Him Out Of The club."

Late in the fourth quarter of the Patriots' 42-20 dismantling of the Indianapolis Colts in 2014, Gronkowski delivered one of his most memorable moments in a New England uniform.



However, it wasn't a touchdown. He didn't even have the ball.



As Patriots running back Jonas Gray scored his fourth touchdown of the day (yes, four), Gronkowski was nearly 10 yards out of bounds, still executing his block on Colts safety Sergio Brown.

When Rob Gronkowski threw Sergio Brown “Out Of The Club.” pic.twitter.com/zp1BRCMGRs — Thomas Carrieri (@Thomas_Carrieri) December 16, 2023

The two former teammates (Brown played for New England from 2010-11) had some history before that moment.



Brown was the player who broke Gronkowski's arm during an extra-point attempt in 2012. According to Gronkowski, he had also spent much of their 2014 matchup talking trash.



"He was just yappin' at me the whole time," Gronkowski said at the time. "So I took him and threw him out of the club."



Gronkowski's postgame comments perfectly captured his hard-nosed play style and instantly became a fan-favorite moment.

#5: Gronk Goes "Beastmode" Vs. Washington

December 11, 2011; Landover, MD, USA; New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runs with the ball past the attempted tackle of Washington Redskins free safety Reed Doughty (37) and Redskins strong safety DeJon Gomes (24) at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In their 2011 bout against Washington, Gronkowski delivered one of the most incredible individual efforts seen on the gridiron.



After a diving below-the-knee catch, Gronkowski rolled back to his feet and carried two Washington defenders another five yards toward the sideline.



At this point, nearly everyone in the stadium assumed the play was over, including the players on the field.



Everyone except Gronkowski.



He somehow shook off both defenders, stayed in bounds, broke another tackle, and gained a substantial chunk of yards in the process.



"He almost had no room to work with on the sidelines," Bill Belichick said after the game. "He is a tough guy to cover, a tough guy to match up on. We don't tackle him every day in practice, but we have seen plenty of people try to do it."



The incredible 49-yard reception set up an even bigger moment. On the very next play, Gronkowski hauled in an 11-yard touchdown, recording his 14th receiving score of the season and breaking the NFL record for most touchdown receptions by a tight end in a single season.

#4: Gronk Leaves His Mark On Super Bowl Trophy

Apr 9, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Retired New England Patriots player Rob Gronkowski holds up a Lombardi Trophy before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Following New England's 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, the Patriots traveled to Fenway Park to participate in the Boston Red Sox's home opener, where several players were set to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.



Before the festivities got underway, a handful of Patriots players took some time to practice their throws. That's when Gronkowski had an idea.



What if he stepped into the makeshift batter's box against Julian Edelman, using the Lombardi Trophy as his bat?



And so it was.



Edelman wound up, ready to deliver the pitch, while Gronkowski stood with the Lombardi Trophy in hand.



"We're all under the impression, 'No way is he going to swing the Lombardi Trophy,'" safety Devin McCourty said.



As Edelman released the pitch, Gronkowski lifted the trophy off his shoulder and positioned it in front of him in a bunt stance. The ball collided with the trophy, leaving a baseball-sized imprint in the team's crowning achievement.



"Gronkowski's parting gift," McCourty said.



The dented trophy is still on display in the Patriots Hall of Fame.

#3: Unbelievable 1-Handed Grab Vs. Buffalo

One of the things that made Gronkowski so feared by opposing defenses was how fluid an athlete he was for his size.



Standing 6-foot-6-inches and weighing roughly 265 lbs., you usually aren't supposed to make the acrobatic plays Gronkowski did. Especially the one he made against the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 of the 2017 season.

Inside the Buffalo 20-yard line, down 10-3 in the second quarter, Tom Brady fired a back-shoulder pass to Gronkowski, who was blanketed by a Bills defender.



Despite this, Gronkowski adjusted to the throw, extending his right arm out to haul in the pass before turning his body to get both feet in. Touchdown.



Plays like these made Gronkowski a nightmare to cover.

#2: Super Bowl XLIX Touchdown

With less than a minute remaining in the first half of Super Bowl XLIX, a game that would ultimately be decided by the thinnest of margins, Gronkowski hauled in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Brady over Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright.



Arguably the most important of Gronkowski's five Super Bowl touchdowns, the score helped give New England a 14-7 lead heading into halftime.



Gronkowski finished the night with six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown, earning another championship ring in the process.

#1: Diving Catch Sets Up Go-Ahead Score In Superbowl LIII

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a pass against Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton (58) in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this point in his career, Gronkowski wasn't quite the same player. Injuries had taken their toll, limiting both his availability and effectiveness throughout the season.



But when New England needed him most, he came through.



With the game tied 3-3 and just under eight minutes remaining, Brady found Gronkowski down the seam for a 29-yard completion, with the tight end making a diving catch to bring New England to the 2-yard line.



This catch led to the eventual winning score, as Sony Michel punched it in on the very next play for the game's only touchdown.



Gronkowski finished the night with six catches for 87 yards. A fitting stat line for No. 87 in what would be his final game as a Patriot.

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