Here’s How Patriots Roster Changed Since Super Bowl LX vs. Seahawks
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SEATTLE — We are seven months removed since the New England Patriots last played the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. Both sides will do battle once again to kick off the 2026 NFL season Wednesday night with different players on both sides of the ball.
It was another productive offseason by Mike Vrabel and Co. in New England. Since arriving, the Patriots head coach has ushered in a new era for his players, and it's clear by the way the team improved these last few months.
Here's a look, position-by-position, at how the Patriots' roster has changed since the last meaningful football game they played:
Quarterbacks
Added: Behren Morton (draft)
Lost: Joshua Dobbs (released)
There isn't a question about Drake Maye's starting spot in this room, but the Patriots did make changes behind him. Tommy DeVito, who was the emergency third quarterback in the Super Bowl, got promoted to QB2 after Joshua Dobbs was cut. They also drafted rookie Behren Morton, who'll become this year's emergency backup.
Running Backs
Added: Corey Kiner (trade), FB Reggie Gilliam (free agency)
Lost: D’Ernest Johnson (not re-signed)
The Patriots won't have TreVeyon Henderson tonight as he deals with an ankle injury. That means we're due for a healthy dose of recently-traded for Corey Kiner in his debut. D'Ernest Johnson was a practice squad elevation last year, but wasn't brought back this offseason. It will also be the first game with the Patriots for true fullback Reggie Gilliam.
Wide Receivers
Added: A.J. Brown (trade), Romeo Doubs (free agency)
Lost: Stefon Diggs (released), Kayshon Boutte (trade)
Two in, two out. The Patriots moved on from their best two receivers from a season ago, and upgraded substantially. Stefon Diggs was released in March as part of a cost-cutting move, and Kayshon Boutte was recently traded away to the Houston Texans. On paper, the additions of A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs will take this offense to another level.
Tight Ends
Added: Eli Raridon (draft), Tanner Arkin (undrafted free agency), Cameron Latu (waiver claim)
Lost: Austin Hooper (free agency), C.J. Dippre (released), Jack Westover (released)
It's a youth injection at the tight end spot this year. Hunter Henry remains at the top of the depth chart, but behind him are a pair of rookies (Eli Raridon, Tanner Arkin) set to make their NFL debuts. They've also added Cameron Latu through waivers, giving them another blocking body. Two players who suited up in the Super Bowl — Austin Hooper and Jack Westover — are no longer on the team.
Offensive Line
Added: Alijah Vera-Tucker (free agency), Caleb Lomu (draft), Dametrious Crownover (draft), Greg Van Roten (free agency), Walter Rouse (trade)
Lost: Garrett Bradbury (trade), Vederian Lowe (free agency), Thayer Munford Jr. (not re-signed), Caedan Wallace (trade)
We got some serious upheaval across the offensive line. After allowing six sacks in the Super Bowl, the Patriots made this unit a top priority. They signed Alijah Vera-Tucker to play left guard, moved Jared Wilson to center and drafted a pair of rookies (Caleb Lomu, Dametrious Crownover). They also were active on the trade block, moving on from both Garrett Bradbury (Chicago Bears) and Caedan Wallace (Miami Dolphins) and adding Walter Rouse (Minnesota Vikings). Marcus Bryant starts the year on IR after essentially serving a redshirt rookie season last year.
Defensive Line
Added: N/A
Lost: Khyiris Tonga (free agency)
There's no one new on this unit that didn't play in the Super Bowl. The one change is Khyiris Tonga, who left in free agency to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was a big part of the Patriots' run stopping efforts last year, and will be replaced by Cory Durden, Joshua Farmer and Leonard Taylor III in 2026.
Edge Rushers
Added: Dre’Mont Jones (free agency), Gabe Jacas (draft), Quintayvious Hutchins (draft)
Lost: K’Lavon Chaisson (free agency), Anfernee Jennings (released), Bradyn Swinson (released)
This is not counting Harold Landry, who remains on the PUP list. This group is completely different from a year ago, and could be one of the Patriots' biggest weaknesses this season. K'Lavon Chaisson — their best pass rusher — wasn't signed back after one season, and both Anfernee Jennings and Bradyn Swinson were let go. The one holdover from the Super Bowl? Second-year rusher Eliijah Ponder.
Linebackers
Added: Named Obiazor (draft), Darius Muasau (waiver claim), Erick Hunter (free agency)
Lost: Jahlani Tavai (released), Jack Gibbens (free agency), Marte Mapu (trade), Chad Muma (released)
Another position will plenty of wholesale changes. The Patriots moved on from four players on last year's team, and went with a youth movement in the middle. Namdi Obiazor was one of the team's sixth round draft picks in April, Khalil Jacobs (who's on IR) was signed after the draft and they just acquired both Darius Muasau and Erick Hunter after the 53-man cutdown deadline. Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss both remain as the starters.
Cornerbacks
Added: Karon Prunty (draft), Channing Canada (undrafted free agency)
Lost: Alex Austin (free agency), Kobee Minor (released)
Both Alex Austin and Kobee Minor didn't play in Super Bowl LX, and they now they're available in free agency. Most of this room is the same from last year (Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis, Marcus Jones, Charles Woods). The two newcomers are both rookies and might not have large roles in Week 1.
Safeties
Added: Kevin Byard (free agency), Jaylen Reed (trade)
Lost: Jaylinn Hawkins (free agency)
Jaylinn Hawkins had a breakout season for New England in 2025, but the team went out and replaced him with the NFL's interception leader in Kevin Byard. They also acquired Jaylen Reed as part of the Boutte trade earlier in the summer. Those two players are expected to be big contributors in the secondary this year, and the goal is to force more turnovers than the Patriots forced a year ago. Brenden Schooler is on the NFI list, so he won't play this week.
Special Teams
Added: P Mitch Wishnowsky (free agency)
Lost: N/A
Bryce Baringer handled the punting duties a year ago, but is on IR with an undisclosed lower-body injury. Instead, the Patriots will hand the keys (presumably) to practice squad punter Mitch Wishnowsky. The veteran will be making his NFL debut alongside kicker Andy Borregales and long snapper Julian Ashby, who both played in their first Super Bowls last February.
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Ethan Hurwitz is the publisher and on-site beat reporter for Patriots on SI. He has both a bachelor's and master's degree in journalism from Quinnipiac University, and oversaw The Quinnipiac Chronicle's sports coverage for nearly three years. He also worked as a news writer for WHDH-TV in Boston for more than a year before officially joining the Patriots beat ahead of the 2026 season.Follow HurwitzSports