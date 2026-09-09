Here’s How Patriots Roster Changed Since Super Bowl LX vs. Seahawks

SEATTLE — We are seven months removed since the New England Patriots last played the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. Both sides will do battle once again to kick off the 2026 NFL season Wednesday night with different players on both sides of the ball.

It was another productive offseason by Mike Vrabel and Co. in New England. Since arriving, the Patriots head coach has ushered in a new era for his players, and it's clear by the way the team improved these last few months.

Here's a look, position-by-position, at how the Patriots' roster has changed since the last meaningful football game they played:

Quarterbacks

Added: Behren Morton (draft)

Lost: Joshua Dobbs (released)

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There isn't a question about Drake Maye's starting spot in this room, but the Patriots did make changes behind him. Tommy DeVito, who was the emergency third quarterback in the Super Bowl, got promoted to QB2 after Joshua Dobbs was cut. They also drafted rookie Behren Morton, who'll become this year's emergency backup.

Running Backs

Added: Corey Kiner (trade), FB Reggie Gilliam (free agency)

Lost: D’Ernest Johnson (not re-signed)

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots running back D'Ernest Johnson (34) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots won't have TreVeyon Henderson tonight as he deals with an ankle injury. That means we're due for a healthy dose of recently-traded for Corey Kiner in his debut. D'Ernest Johnson was a practice squad elevation last year, but wasn't brought back this offseason. It will also be the first game with the Patriots for true fullback Reggie Gilliam.

Wide Receivers

Added: A.J. Brown (trade), Romeo Doubs (free agency)

Lost: Stefon Diggs (released), Kayshon Boutte (trade)

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two in, two out. The Patriots moved on from their best two receivers from a season ago, and upgraded substantially. Stefon Diggs was released in March as part of a cost-cutting move, and Kayshon Boutte was recently traded away to the Houston Texans. On paper, the additions of A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs will take this offense to another level.

Tight Ends

Added: Eli Raridon (draft), Tanner Arkin (undrafted free agency), Cameron Latu (waiver claim)

Lost: Austin Hooper (free agency), C.J. Dippre (released), Jack Westover (released)

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Austin Hooper (81) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a youth injection at the tight end spot this year. Hunter Henry remains at the top of the depth chart, but behind him are a pair of rookies (Eli Raridon, Tanner Arkin) set to make their NFL debuts. They've also added Cameron Latu through waivers, giving them another blocking body. Two players who suited up in the Super Bowl — Austin Hooper and Jack Westover — are no longer on the team.

Offensive Line

Added: Alijah Vera-Tucker (free agency), Caleb Lomu (draft), Dametrious Crownover (draft), Greg Van Roten (free agency), Walter Rouse (trade)

Lost: Garrett Bradbury (trade), Vederian Lowe (free agency), Thayer Munford Jr. (not re-signed), Caedan Wallace (trade)

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots center Garrett Bradbury (65) blocks against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We got some serious upheaval across the offensive line. After allowing six sacks in the Super Bowl, the Patriots made this unit a top priority. They signed Alijah Vera-Tucker to play left guard, moved Jared Wilson to center and drafted a pair of rookies (Caleb Lomu, Dametrious Crownover). They also were active on the trade block, moving on from both Garrett Bradbury (Chicago Bears) and Caedan Wallace (Miami Dolphins) and adding Walter Rouse (Minnesota Vikings). Marcus Bryant starts the year on IR after essentially serving a redshirt rookie season last year.

Defensive Line

Added: N/A

Lost: Khyiris Tonga (free agency)

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (95) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no one new on this unit that didn't play in the Super Bowl. The one change is Khyiris Tonga, who left in free agency to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was a big part of the Patriots' run stopping efforts last year, and will be replaced by Cory Durden, Joshua Farmer and Leonard Taylor III in 2026.

Edge Rushers

Added: Dre’Mont Jones (free agency), Gabe Jacas (draft), Quintayvious Hutchins (draft)

Lost: K’Lavon Chaisson (free agency), Anfernee Jennings (released), Bradyn Swinson (released)

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker K'lavon Chaisson (44) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is not counting Harold Landry, who remains on the PUP list. This group is completely different from a year ago, and could be one of the Patriots' biggest weaknesses this season. K'Lavon Chaisson — their best pass rusher — wasn't signed back after one season, and both Anfernee Jennings and Bradyn Swinson were let go. The one holdover from the Super Bowl? Second-year rusher Eliijah Ponder.

Linebackers

Added: Named Obiazor (draft), Darius Muasau (waiver claim), Erick Hunter (free agency)

Lost: Jahlani Tavai (released), Jack Gibbens (free agency), Marte Mapu (trade), Chad Muma (released)

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Jack Gibbens (51) during the first quarter in Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another position will plenty of wholesale changes. The Patriots moved on from four players on last year's team, and went with a youth movement in the middle. Namdi Obiazor was one of the team's sixth round draft picks in April, Khalil Jacobs (who's on IR) was signed after the draft and they just acquired both Darius Muasau and Erick Hunter after the 53-man cutdown deadline. Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss both remain as the starters.

Cornerbacks

Added: Karon Prunty (draft), Channing Canada (undrafted free agency)

Lost: Alex Austin (free agency), Kobee Minor (released)

Aug 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (13) fights for a catch against New England Patriots cornerback Kobee Minor (19) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Alex Austin and Kobee Minor didn't play in Super Bowl LX, and they now they're available in free agency. Most of this room is the same from last year (Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis, Marcus Jones, Charles Woods). The two newcomers are both rookies and might not have large roles in Week 1.

Safeties

Added: Kevin Byard (free agency), Jaylen Reed (trade)

Lost: Jaylinn Hawkins (free agency)

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) tackles Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylinn Hawkins had a breakout season for New England in 2025, but the team went out and replaced him with the NFL's interception leader in Kevin Byard. They also acquired Jaylen Reed as part of the Boutte trade earlier in the summer. Those two players are expected to be big contributors in the secondary this year, and the goal is to force more turnovers than the Patriots forced a year ago. Brenden Schooler is on the NFI list, so he won't play this week.

Special Teams

Added: P Mitch Wishnowsky (free agency)

Lost: N/A

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots punter Bryce Baringer (17) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryce Baringer handled the punting duties a year ago, but is on IR with an undisclosed lower-body injury. Instead, the Patriots will hand the keys (presumably) to practice squad punter Mitch Wishnowsky. The veteran will be making his NFL debut alongside kicker Andy Borregales and long snapper Julian Ashby, who both played in their first Super Bowls last February.

﻿Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!﻿