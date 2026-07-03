Looking Back on Raekwon McMillan's Up-And-Down Patriots Career

Former New England Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons earlier this week. The 30-year-old, who spent parts of four years with the Patriots, took to social media to announce the news.

"Always for the name on the back of my jersey!," McMillan wrote on Instagram. "8 years flew by but this next chapter is going to be my best chapter. I hope I made y'all proud! #retirement."

After a decorated career at Ohio State, which included a national title, McMillan was drafted 54th overall by the Miami Dolphins in 2017. After stints with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, he arrived in New England ahead of the 2021 season.

What transpired over the next few years was a tenure filled with plenty of ups and plenty of downs.

May 23, 2022; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan (46) walks to the practice field for the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

2021: A Season Wasted

After a one-year stint with the Raiders after a trade with the Dolphins, McMillan inked a one-year contract to join the Patriots' defense. The team was coming off their first losing season since 2002 and was looking for some more juice in the linebacker room. McMillan's athleticism was part of that plan.

But then the season ended before it began.

McMillan tore his ACL during a training camp practice in August, and was subsequently placed on season-ending injured reserve. He had been trending up before the injury, breaking up several passes in the practices prior.

Despite the injury, McMillan did get some good news. He signed a one-year contract extension while on IR in September, giving him another opportunity to make the roster the following season.

2022: Slipping, But Still Scoring

The 2022 season gave McMillan another chance, and he capitalized at the start. He entered the year as one of the two starting linebackers (alongside veteran Ja'Whaun Bentley). In the first game, he had five tackles on 42 defensive snaps.

Then he began to slip, and was relegated into a backup role. He still played in all 16 games that season, but was only on the field for 23% (250) of the Patriots' defensive snaps.

Dec 12, 2022; Glendale, Ariz., USA; New England Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan (50) returns a fumble for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic Nfl Cardinals Patriots 1213 New England Patriots At Arizona Cardinals | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

His biggest moment in a New England uniform came late in this season. With the Patriots fighting to stay alive in the AFC playoff picture and in the middle of a Monday Night Football rock fight against the Arizona Cardinals, McMillan scored his first, and only, touchdown.

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins got too careless with the ball after catching a pass and it was poked out by safety Kyle Dugger. McMillan was in the right place in the right time, scampering 23 yards to give the Patriots a 19-13 lead in an eventual win.

2023: New Injury, New Contract

Now entering free agency, McMillan could have left New England for a bigger opportunity. Instead, he signed another one-year contract for the 2023 season. It felt like he would have been used in a larger role both on the defensive side of the ball and on special teams.

Once again, that didn't happen.

The linebacker didn't even get to put pads on, as a partially torn Achilles tendon during OTAs ended his season once again. He was placed on season-ending IR for the second time in three years and saw his future in limbo again.

In August of that year, he agreed to a one-year, $2.25 million contract extension for the following season.

2024: Coaching Change In Final Season

McMillan had been on the Patriots for the final three seasons of Bill Belichick's tenure as head coach. He stuck around for the beginning of Jerod Mayo's time at the helm, but not for long.

He began the 2024 season in more of a reserve role, playing in just 11 games. He started four of them, racking up 46 tackles (his best since joining the Patriots).

Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks to pass the ball against New England Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan (50) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

His final game with the team -- a Week 9 loss to the Tennessee Titans -- was a thrilling overtime game. McMillan played 13 defensive snaps, his third-straight game with under 15 defensive snaps, and 22 special teams snaps.

That week, he was released by the team and signed by the same Titans. He ended his career in Tennessee, playing in its final two games before stepping away from the game.

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