Mike Vrabel Explains Unusual Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty in Patriots Win

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — With the Buffalo Bills driving at the end of the first half, New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones was called for a holding penalty. After that, Jones' head coach was also issued a penalty — but for a different reason.

Vrabel, sharing with reporters after the Patriots' come-from-behind 29-26 win over the Bills, said that he swore at a member of the officiating crew as he voiced his displeasure with the call.

"I told him it was a terrible — I'm not going to say — effing call," Vrabel said, also sharing it's something he's probably said around 87 times during his career as a head coach. "There was nothing derogatory. You'd have to ask him. I think he was a little sensitive.

"Once I get the word from upstairs that it wasn't what we felt like was a good call, which I'm going to trust Stretch (vice president of football operations and strategy John Streicher) with my life."

The penalty added 15 yards to the Bills, who eventually would go down and punch it into the end zone on a Josh Allen two-yard quarterback keeper. That touchdown would tie the game at 14-14, and the Bills would head into the locker rooms at halftime leading by a field goal after a Drake Maye interception that bounced out of the hands of wide receiver Romeo Doubs.

"I probably shouldn't have swore," Vrabel continued. "But I can tell you that in my history of being on the sidelines as a head coach, I've said that. And I apologized to him."

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks with line judge Brian Bolinger (40) during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's What Bill Vinovich Had To Say:

ESPN's Mike Reiss, who is the Patriots pool reporter, spoke with Vinovich after the game about what led to the infraction.

Q: What led to Mike Vrabel being assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty?

Vinovich: "He was out of the box, came up to the official and said, "That was a (expletive) terrible call."

Q: In a situation like that, is there any warning given?

Vinovich: "I don't know how you're going to give a warning. It's not something that is going to happen twice. When you use language like that, it's pretty much a given."

The Patriots were penalized six times for 35 yards, while the Bills were penalized five times for 31 yards. Those 15 yards didn't end up costing the Patriots the win, as Drake Maye connected with Efton Chism III on a 23-yard touchdown in the final minutes to give them their second win of the season.

"And again, players responded," Vrabel said. "It was unfortunate and I have to be better in those moments."

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