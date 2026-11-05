Mike Vrabel Says Former Patriots Captain is 'Working Really Hard' to Return

The New England Patriots got really good snaps out of Harold Landry to begin last season. This year? Different story.

The veteran edge rusher hasn't made his season (or practice) debut yet as he continues to work his way back from the Physically Unable to Perform list. He suffered a knee injury last year he played though.

Ahead of the team's Wednesday practice, Mike Vrabel was asked if Landry is trending to return in some capacity this season.

"I would say that anybody that's still here and that's getting treatment is tracking (to return)," Vrabel said. "How quickly they track or what that pace is, I don't know. I just know that he's working extremely hard. Like I've said a few times before, whenever he's ready, he'll start to return to play or he'll start that process. He's doing some things on the side and he's doing some things with the strength coaches and the trainers. I know he's working hard."

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After signing a free agent contract ahead of last season, Landry was voted a captain by his teammates and recorded 8.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss. He got banged up in the team's Week 6 win over the New Orleans Saints, but remained on the active roster for the rest of the year. He'd suit up in the Super Bowl in February and then reportedly got surgery in the offseason.

Since then, he hasn't participated in a single practice — missing all of the summer after being put on the PUP list. He also hasn't been spotted in the locker room while reporters are present, though that's not a true indication about anyone's status.

Will Landry Return This Year? Do Pats Need Him?

If you had told me in the summer that Landry would still be absent in Week 9, that would have sounded concerning. Considering the pre-season worries that people had about New England's edge rushers, having the veteran Landry back would have been nice to ease in some of the younger players asked to step into larger roles (Gabe Jacas, Elijah Ponder, Quintayvious Hutchins).

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) passes against New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) during the first half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the Patriots have gotten really good production out of Ponder and free agent Dre'Mont Jones. Both those players have combined for seven sacks through the first eight weeks and you haven't really felt the loss of Landry on the field.

Now, considering the fact that the Patriots have Landry on the books for $16.3 million this year and he's still not practicing, that's a little off-putting ahead of the trade deadline where the team could use as much cap space to bring in some fresh talent.

Landry's three-year contract is up at the end of the 2027 season, but considering how long it's taken him to get back into the fold, I wouldn't be surprised if he ends up retiring ahead of next season. Until then, like Vrabel said, he's working hard to get back in pads and help his teammates get back to the Super Bowl.

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