FOXBORO --- Julian Hill hadn't met Harold Landry before signing with the New England Patriots, despite going to the same high school. So when the tight end was able to finally truly meet Landry this offseason, it was a special moment for the Pine Forest (North Carolina) alums.

"We went to the same high school, from the same area. I was in eighth grade, he was a senior at the time," Hill said about their relationship last week. "They had a freaking phenomenal year. Obviously, Harold was a big-time recruit coming out of high school. So I get a chance to play with him."

For Hill, he looked up to Landry -- another alum from Fayettevile, North Carolina. When Hill signed with the Patriots back in the winter, he shared that the head coach from his alma mater called both himself and Landry, expressing excitement.

"First time getting a chance to really meet him. Great guy, great competitor," Hill said. "I've gone against him a couple times. He's a tough (guy) to block. But I'm excited to work with him, go against him. Just get better and represent where we're from."

"I'm Excited To Work With Him"

New England Patriots tight end Julian Hill speaks to the media following the team's voluntary offseason workouts. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

Hill signed a three-year, $15 million contract with New England this past offseason after beginning his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins. Landry signed with the Patriots last year after starting with the Tennessee Titans. Both players have taken winding paths to New England, with Landry being a second rounder out Boston College and Hill an undrafted free agent from Campbell.

Both players are expected to have important roles for the Patriots this season. Hill doesn't have much statistical output at the NFL level and projects to be more of a blocking tight end for the Patriots, while Landry continues to work his back from a lingering knee injury. He had been a force to open up last season, but after he had gotten hurt, Landry struggled to maintain his pass rush prowess.

For the Patriots, it would be good for their defense is Landry is back to strength. After all, he's been a dominant player since his high school days.

"He was a guy that you always try to scheme up because he can be a game changer, a game wrecker," Hill said. "Just to see him do what he did, that's who he is. He's not in this position; he's not in this year that he's in right now with the money he has for nothing. So, he's a guy who represents it the right way."

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