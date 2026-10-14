Most Important Patriots Postgame Quotes From Week 5 — And What They Mean Going Forward

FOXBORO — Now sitting at 3-2, the New England Patriots have a sense of confidence around them that they might not have had a few weeks prior. A big win over the Las Vegas Raiders, where the offense put up a season-high 45 points, helped propel them onto a winning streak.

But the team enjoyed the victory for so long before their mindset shifted.

"Last week doesn't matter," Mike Vrabel said after the game. "We're gonna have to focus on the Jets in the division here at home. We still have a lot to improve and to clean up."

Here are some of the biggest quotes following the win, and what they mean for the direction of the Patriots heading into a divisional battle against the New York Jets.

Patriots Kept The Faith

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) celebrates his touchdown with his teammates during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It felt like the Patriots offense could do no wrong. They had their way with the Raiders defense, and Maye — who had struggled really up until Week 4 — looked like a changed man. He threw four touchdowns, ran for another and led the Patriots to their second-straight win. It was a victory that really felt like a more confident group.

Mike Vrabel on where the team has improved: "There's just a lot of things that we have to do to improve, and we have to come back. Again, the players, the effort in which they play with and being able to get stops in the red zone and finish off drives and not let penalties affect us, like, those are all positives. Those are things that crumbled us early in the year, especially offensively, and so we were able to overcome that. But eventually, you're not gonna be able to overcome some of the mistakes that we made and some of the penalties."

Drake Maye on how gratifying it was to score points on nearly every drive: "I'm just proud of these guys for stepping up. I mean, offense, defense, overall as a football team, that's a – I think we talk about identity with Coach Vrabel. I mean, that's a Coach Vrabel football team of stepping up, being ready to take advantage of your opportunity, and he always says when somebody gets their opportunity, he's excited to watch them play, and I think guys are living that."

Efton Chism III on the offense finding a rhythm: "We got so much belief in Drake and that he's one of the best quarterbacks in the league. We just got to continue to prepare each and every day lie that and, you know, not take Monday to Saturday for granted."

Gabe Jacas on his comfort level in the defensive scheme: "I'm 100% comfortable. I just play football. You know, it's a fun thing when you just out there playing free. You got 10 of the guys just willing to play for you and play behind you, and it's a good feeling."

Kindle Vildor on preparing to be signed from the practice squad all week: "I feel like I was able to prepare. Pretty much knew Wednesday when we got in, I knew that I'd be playing. So it was a typical game week for me, just able to watch the film and break it down on my own."

Robert Spillane on Drake Maye on the sideline: "It's fun to see Drake smiling big on the sidelines. That confidence is obviously back, so to be able to watch him lead and move the ball down the field was fun."

How Can They Build On It?

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts with center Ben Brown (77) after scoring against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week's win was something that the Patriots can look back on and use as a defining step in a winning streak. Sure, Vrabel's comments about not going back in the past is true — but with a winnable game against the New York Jets coming up at home next Sunday, the Patriots can start to get this ball rolling.

Really, what kicked it all off was getting Maye to look like his usual self. In the first part of the year, he didn't have the same swagger that he did in 2025. Now that his teammates are commenting about how they've seen his confidence come back, the Patriots can start to ride the performances of their quarterback.

But there was plenty to clean up. Their 12 penalties racked up 116 total yards and they struggled to contain Brock Bowers for most of the game. All things considered, the 28-point win was far from perfect.

Getting some of the players that the Patriots expect to be big contributors rolling, like Jacas and A.J. Brown — who is eligible to be taken off of IR this week — will be major boosts to a team that starts to look like a real playoff contender after a shaky start.

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