Patriots Defense Proves They're Elite Against Chargers

In a situation where the New England Patriots' defense had to have it, they had it.

Milton Williams came flying his way through a Los Angeles Chargers offensive line that was struggling all night and laid the boom on quarterback Justin Herbert. It was the final of six sacks the Patriots defense recorded on Herbert, as they slugged their way to a 16-3 win in the AFC Wild Card game.

It certainly wasn't the prettiest game, but the Patriots -- winners of the AFC East -- got the all-important victory.

"I thought they played extremely well," head coach Mike Vrabel said postgame. "I thought they were committed to stopping the run. The sudden change was critical. It was a very good defense that we were playing. We turned the ball over far too many times. What our defense was able to do early in that game, in the red zone, inside the 5- yard line or inside the 9-yard line, I think really set the tone for them for the rest of the game."

Though New England's offensive unit struggled for most of the evening, the other side of the ball was able to pick its teammates up. After Drake Maye threw a bad interception on his own end of the field, the Patriots were able to step up and force an incomplete pass on fourth down on the ensuing drive.

It was one of the best games called by defensive play caller Zak Kuhr, mixing up coverages and blitz packages. Towards the end of the game, the Patriots were sending the house on almost every play -- and the Chargers just couldn't keep up.

"I would tell you this means a lot to him," Vrabel said postgame about Kuhr. "These players mean a lot to him. I think that they want to do well for Zak and for the entire staff that put a lot into it. I'm proud of Zak for not only the performance calling the game, but the preparation and what goes into it. He's earned every bit of recognition that he's getting and should get. Again, it takes everybody. There's great communication from upstairs, getting it to the players. They certainly respond. All the credit has to go to them. But Zak was able to change up some calls there at the end. I felt like that mixed the pressure in because that's what we felt like we needed."

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the fourth quarter in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

According to Pro Football Focus, the Patriots pressured Herbert 30 (!) times in the win, a number that seems just impossible to wrap your mind around. With Harold Landry and Robert Spillane back in the lineup, the fast-flying unit was surrounding Herbert all night.

They also were able to thwart 11 potential third down conversions.

"They played well," Herbert told reporters. "We got nothing but respect for them. As an offense it wasn't good enough today and I didn't play well enough and didn't make any plays. When it mattered most we didn't score any points."

Now the Patriots, who emerged victorious in their first playoff game since Bill Belichick and Tom Brady were part of the team, will await the winner of the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers game on Monday Night Football. Though there were some issues to clean up offensively (two costly turnovers hurt), the defense was able to shine bright at Gillette Stadium.

"Everybody played," Vrabel said. "Everybody contributed. Guys went down. Other guys went in there and stepped up. We play a lot of guys on defense. I think they all appreciate that. I think they all have roles. That's fun to see everybody contribute."

