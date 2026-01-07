Patriots Hit With Locker Room Illness Before Playoff Game

While the New England Patriots are undoubtedly looking forward to the opportunity of competing in the NFL Wild Card Round, in order to get there first it appears they'll have to fight with something going around the locker room.

An illness is going around the New England roster, specifically impacting the offensive line. For the Patriots, this is pivotal as quarterback Drake Maye has credited his o-line time and time again as a key reason for his success this year. It is being reported that four players are currently dealing with the illness — with all four of them missing practice on Jan. 7.

Offensive tackles Morgan Moses and Vederian Lowe, center Garrett Bradbury and outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings are the players currently listed with the illness.

This news comes in the midst of left tackle Will Campbell having just returned after being activated from injured reserve.

Four Patriots Players Out with Sickness

Jan. 11, 8:00 p.m. EST marks the date and time of kickoff for the postseason game between the Patriots (14-3) and the Los Angeles Chargers (11-6).

The timing of an illness floating around the Pats' locker room is unfortunate, particularly with the positions currently being implicated; missing both tackles and the center simultaneously can really throw a wrench in prep for the Patriots.

Maye previously said the reason he feels so healthy is a credit to the entire offensive line position group.

"Those guys are the heartbeat of this offense, this football team," Maye said of his offensive linemen. "They're protecting me ... they're playing every week and they're doing a great job. My body feels great and I think it's a lot of credit to them for what they're doing and how they much they care to protect me. Those guys are a great group and they deserve a lot of credit."

As for the upcoming postseason debut game against the Chargers, it will mark New England's first playoff game at home since the 2019 season and also marks the first postseason game for Maye. The Patriots and Chargers additionally previously faced off in the postseason during the 2018 AFC Divisional, which ended up being a dominant win from New England en route to an eventual sixth Super Bowl title.

New England's latest 38-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins gave the Pats their first 14-win campaign since 2016 and the 10-win jump from last year.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) is currently reporting high levels of flu activity statewide in what is considered peak flu season. Temperatures are currently ranging between the 20s and 40s in Foxborough.

