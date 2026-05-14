Newly-Signed Patriots DB Remembers Drake Maye's Rookie Heroics

FOXBORO --- Mike Brown remembers it well.

With four seconds left in regulation, the then-Tennessee Titans defensive back was on the field for the final play of the fourth quarter. The New England Patriots were trailing by seven and had just one lasp gasp to try and tie the game.

Miraculously, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye -- then a rookie making just his fourth-career start -- made magic happen. He rolled in and out of the pocket with ease, evading tacklers before lofting up a prayer towards the end zone. One of those tacklers was Brown, who had Maye in his arms at the time of the throw.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson came down with the football, sending the game to overtime.

"I ended up just blitzing out of the deep half because my guy got pushed out of bounds," Brown told reporters after voluntary offseason workouts. "And the guy caught it too? That was a crazy play."

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws while in the grasp of Tennessee Titans safety Mike Brown (44) during their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. It was the last play of regulation and the New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) came up with the reception in the end zone to force overtime. The play lasted more than 11 seconds as Mayes kept the play alive under constant pressure. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown signed a one-year deal with the Patriots this offseason, and reunites with several of his former Titans teammates in the process. When asked about that game and his memories, he said it doesn't get talked about much in New England.

Back in Tennessee, it was often the topic of conversation.

"My teammates in Tennessee, we talked about that play all the time, how long we ran around," Brown said.

That was Brown's first memories of Maye, who's now blossomed into one of the NFL's top quarterbacks. Now as his teammate, he's been able to see a different side to the 23-year-old.

New England Patriots safety Mike Brown addresses the media following a voluntary offseason workout. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

"(He's a) great player," Brown said. "I mean, it was tough scouting against him as well. But just seeing him ... the type of leader he is, and he just puts his head down at work."

It's been a few years removed from that play in Nashville. Entering 2026, with his former head coach Mike Vrabel at the helm, he hopes that the "hardworking" persona of the Patriots that he's seen as an outsider can carry into his tenure in Foxboro.

"(The Patriots will) outwork everybody, smart, physical, do the little things right," Brown said about his impressions on New England before signing. "I would say Mike Vrabel played a huge part in that. Been around him before, so I know what kind of coach I'mma get ... I wanted to be a part of that again."

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