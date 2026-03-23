Patriots Hit Jackpot with Three-Year, $42 Million Signing

While the New England Patriots weren't as active in free agency this year as they were last offseason upon hiring head coach Mike Vrabel and owning the most cap space in the NFL, but they still filled quite a few needs.

From signing edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones to a three-year, $39 million deal to bringing in wide receiver Romeo Doubs on a four-year, $68 million contract, the Patriots have several newcomers set to step into big roles for them in 2026.

Of all their additions up to this point, however, offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, who agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal, has the highest upside and could help New England's offense remain one of the league's best units next season.

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) blocks against San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (right) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Vera-Tucker's Background

One of the top offensive linemen in the 2021 NFL Draft coming out of USC, Vera-Tucker was selected with the No. 14 overall pick by the New York Jets.

He remained healthy for his entire rookie campaign, starting 16 games at left guard and earning a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team in the process, but the injury issues began popping up shortly after.

Vera-Tucker appeared in only seven contests during the 2022 season after moving over to right guard due to a torn triceps, and he suited up for just five games in 2023 after tearing his Achilles in Week 5.

He still had his fifth-year option picked up and started 15 contests in 2024, but another torn triceps he suffered in practice wiped out his entire 2025 campaign with the Jets.

Why Vera-Tucker Could Provide Major Value for Patriots

After trading Garrett Bradbury to the Chicago Bears days before the legal tampering period kicked off, the Patriots had a newfound hole at guard with Jared Wilson set to move to center as the former's replacement.

New England waited the market out for a few days and were rewarded for that decision by landing Vera-Tucker, who was arguably one of the better interior offensive linemen in the NFL in 2024. That season, he allowed just 12 pressures in pass protection with a 76.3 run blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus, which both ranked 12th among players at the position.

If Vera-Tucker can stay on the field, which is a big if, there's no reason he can't return to a borderline elite level of play and provide a major upgrade in both run and pass protection for the Patriots moving forward.

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