3-Round Patriots Mock Draft: Bolstering the Edge Rush

As the New England Patriots turn their attention to the 2026 NFL season, a particularly sharp eye will remain focused on the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Pats currently possess 11 selections, with several needs on their roster. Needless to say, they will be among the busiest and most-watched teams on Draft weekend, which will begin on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Despite a demoralizing 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, the 2025 Patriots defied the odds and the naysayers for the majority of the season and into the playoffs. They improved from a 4-13 record in 2024 to a 14-3 record in 2025. They are the 15th team to reach the Super Bowl a year after finishing with a losing season. Playing mostly disciplined and fundamentally-sound football throughout their run, the Patriots are poised to continue their success into next season and beyond.

Therefore, they are likely looking toward the Draft to help add external talent, starting with selection 31 in round one. While a trade or two cannot be ruled out (in fact, it is a very likely scenario), it is assumed that the Patriots will make their first three selections for the sake of this argument.

Without further ado, here is Patriots On SI’s first 2026 Mock Draft attempt for New England’s first three rounds of selections.

Round 1 - No. 31 overall — Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) looks on before a play against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Though many within Pats Nation are clamoring for an upgrade to their offensive line, New England may be best served by adding some strength and speed to their defensive pass rush. Their unit ranked 19th in the league in pass-rush win rate during the regular season, and notably struggled to put pressure on Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold in Super Bowl LX.

With linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson headed for free agency, and given veteran Harold Landry’s injury history, New England decides on bolstering its pass rush with Young. The Missouri product possesses the size, speed and versatility to be an immediate factor in Mike Vrabel’s defense. The 6-5 and 262-pounder has both the straight-line speed and the lateral agility to pressure the quarterback and pursue ball carriers in the run game.

Despite his impressive physical talents, Young was never a statistical sack machine for the Tigers. In fact, his detractors would say that he requires refinement in his technique when pursuing the passer — especially when countering his initial stop. Still, Young’s youth (21 years old), along with his athleticism, will provide defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr with a project capable of taking New England’s pass rush to new heights.

Round 2 - No. 63 overall — Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) warms up before a football game against the Indiana Hoosiers Sept. 27, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vrabel has given a vote of confidence to Campbell, all but committing to the LSU product as their starting left tackle for the foreseeable future. In that regard, the Pats may find an upgrade at right tackle more palatable.

While veteran Morgan Moses is firmly in place as their starter, rumors have begun to circulate that the 35-year-old may be considering retirement. Should he decide to follow through on the option, New England may look to secure their future at the position.

At 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, Dunker possesses the size to establish a strong base. Known for his ability to displace opposing run-stoppers, the 22-year-old aligned on 667 snaps on offense for the Hawkeyes last season — 376 of which came as a run blocker.

Dunker will require some work in developing the skill to maintain his body positioning in pass protection — helping him to resist inside moves. Above all, his outstanding football demeanor is likely to make him a welcomed addition into the Patriots’ close-knit locker room.

Round 3 - No. 95 overall — Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Max Klare (86) catches a pass in the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although New England’s tight ends positional group is in good hands with team captain Hunter Henry at the helm, the impending free agency of TE2 Austin Hooper — coupled with the fact that Henry is on the unfortunate side of 30 years of age (Henry will turn 32 on Dec. 7) — could force the Patriots' hand to see a long-term option tight-endage option.

With the Patriots expected to increase their usage of 12-Personnel [aligning two tight ends] in 2026, they could be in the market for one of the many impressive prospects in this season’s class. Look for the Patriots to show interest in Ohio State’s Max Klare.

In addition to sharing Buckeye alumni status with Vrabel, Klare possesses the height (6-foot-5) and weight (245 pounds) to help to solidify a position that will continue to play a major role in Maye’s development.

In short, Klare is an exceptionally athletic, pass-catching tight end, with the hands, route-running ability and talent to create separation for Maye in the passing game. Though he has made some improvement as a blocker, the Buckeyes’ standout will need to work on his hand placement to be a well-rounded producer at the pro level.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!