WATCH: Patriots Legend Tom Brady Throws TD at Flag Football Classic

Even at age 48, New England Patriots legend Tom Brady has still got it.

In a rare return to the gridiron, Brady showcased his seemingly still sharp quarterback skills while guiding the Founders FFC during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic held at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on March 21.

On his first drive of the game, the seven-time Super Bowl champion connected with former Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs on a fourth-down touchdown — demonstrating some impressive pocket mobility by making his defender miss a tackle and then delivering a strike to Diggs in the corner of the end zone.

Brady’s touchdown was the first throw of the Founders’ game against the U.S. men's national flag football team. Brady replaced Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on the drive. Shortly after his initial scoring throw, the man who many consider to be the greatest quarterback in NFL history found his former teammate and fellow legend tight end Rob Gronkowski to put additional points on the board for his squad.

.@tombrady's first TD since 2023 🔥



Tune in to the @fanatics Flag Football Classic NOW on Fox Sports, Fox One, and Tubi. pic.twitter.com/DCnPZQOwZR — NFL (@NFL) March 21, 2026

Brady’s involvement with the Flag Football Classic has made headlines throughout the week, due largely in part to his heated trade of verbal barbs with WWE star and podcaster Logan Paul.

For nearly a month, the pair have engaged in mutual trash talking, stemming from Paul questioning the toughness of NFL players. Since that time, the WWE star has taken his opportunities to engage such league standouts as Cleveland Browns defender Myles Garrett and former NFL running back LeVeon Bell. The verbal sparring reached its crescendo at the Fanatics Inaugural Draft event in Beverley Hills, CA, just three days prior to their on-field showdown.

Following their most-recent battle in an ongoing war of words, Brady unleashed more of his thoughts on both Paul and WWE.

Tom Brady Remains a Patriots Legend

Tom Brady acknowledges his fans during a halftime celebration and the announcement of his induction in the the Patriots Hall of Fame. The New England Patriots host the Philadelphia Eagles in their home opener at Gillette Stadium on Sept 10, 2023. [The Providence Journal / Kris Craig] | Kris Craig / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brady (along with team owner Rober Kraft and former coach Bill Belichick) helped to shape New England from a competitive organization to one of professional sports elite franchises. As such, his place among the top of the NFL pantheon has been firmly established. In addition to his role in helping the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles, Brady finished his career with regular-season totals of 12,050 pass attempts for 7,753 completions (64.3 percent), 89,214 passing yards, 649 touchdowns and 212 interceptions.

Brady also dominated the postseason, where he compiled a record of 35-13, as well as a quarterback rating of 89.8. He completed 62.5 percent of his postseason passes for 13,400 yards, 88 passing touchdowns and 40 interceptions. Brady won seven of the ten Super Bowls in which he played, earning the big game’s MVP five times.

In terms of team accolades, Brady was an early inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame, while also having his iconic number 12 retired. He also holds the unique distinction of having a bronze statue to honor him in the plaza adjacent to Gillette Stadium.

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