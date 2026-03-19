Another Look at Patriots New Coaching Staff Additions

On March 13, it was announced that the New England Patriots had hired Jonathan Decoster as an offensive line assistant.

Decoster spent the most recent two seasons as an assistant offensive line coach at the University of Florida. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant O-line coach at Nevada in 2013. He later joined West Virginia State, where he held a number of positions, including offensive line coach and strength coach, in addition to working as a graduate assistant tight ends coach at Louisiana State University for three years.

In 2021, coming off a one-year stint as tight ends coach at Old Dominion, Decoster left the college game to join the Cleveland Browns. In his three seasons with the Browns, he worked as an offensive quality control coach and later an offensive assistant. Decoster returned to the collegiate scene in 2024 to become the Florida Gators’ assistant O-line coach — leading him to his current role in New England.

Per original reports, it was not yet disclosed what exactly Decoster's role would be, but it was known that he would work closely with offensive line coach Doug Marrone.

As previously mentioned, Decoster's role has since been clarified as an offensive line assistant.

New England Patriots Designate Coaching Positions Across New Staff

Decoster's new role clarification comes following the departure of former assistant offensive line coach Robert Kugler — who left to become the tight ends coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

New Florida offensive line coach Jonathan Decoster runs blocking drills during Florida Gators’ last open Spring football practice before the Orange and Blue Game at Sanders Practice Fields in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] | Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Decoster is the third reported addition to the Patriots’ coaching staff this offseason. New England previously also added both B.J. Edmonds and Charles London. Edmonds is to serve as a defensive assistant, while London will serve as an offensive analyst.

Edmonds, who had been hired as the running backs coach at Southern Miss back in January, was a defensive coach at Duke, where he primarily worked with the Blue Devils’ cornerbacks since March 2024. Previously, he was on the defensive staffs at Utah State and Kansas Wesleyan.

London, who most recently served as the New York Jets' quarterbacks coach in 2025, was a quarterbacks coach and pass-game coordinator for current Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel’s Tennessee Titans in 2023. London also overlapped with Vrabel in Houston, where he served as the Texans’ running backs coach under Bill O’Brien. London served on several other league staffs as a running backs coach, as well as his performance in that same capacity under O’Brien at Penn State from 2013-14.

The Patriots also recently announced a contract extension for special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer and promoted Terrell Williams to assistant head coach. Zak Kuhr will now serve as defensive coordinator.

These coaching updates come on the heels of New England's Super Bowl LX loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

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