Patriots' Terrell Williams Receives Coaching Staff Promotion

After conquering perhaps the toughest opponent of his life, New England Patriots coach Terrell Williams will now be charged with a new task for the upcoming NFL season.

Williams, who served as New England’s defensive coordinator during his first season with the club, will now accept the role of assistant head coach — under current head coach Mike Vrabel — for the 2026 season. Williams’ new role was confirmed by the team via a recent press release from Patriots Media Relations.

As previously reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Williams was expected to move into a “high-ranking role” within the Patriots’ staff. The 51-year-old is just over five months removed from being diagnosed with prostate cancer. The now-former Pats’ defensive coordinator raised the spirits of Patriots Nation by revealing his clean bill of health prior to their appearance in Super Bowl LX.

Though Williams made several visits to Gillette Stadium this season, he had not traveled for a Patriots game. However, Williams made the trip to Santa Clara, Calif. and was with the team as they prepared for their championship showdown against the Seattle Seahawks on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium — a game won by Seattle 29-13.

Terrell Williams Brings a Wealth of Knowledge to Mike Vrabel’s Coaching Staff

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel (red sleeves) and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams watch players during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Williams originally suffered what he deemed to be an “eye-opening medical situation” earlier this year. He remained at his home in Detroit per his physician’s orders, as head coach Mike Vrabel, Patriots rookies and roster hopefuls took the practice fields during offseason workouts.

Though Williams returned to the field for the Patriots at the start of training camp, he was forced to leave practice in late August due to dehydration. While being treated for the stomach flu in September, he was shortly thereafter diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The Patriots hired Williams as their new defensive coordinator in late January, shortly after Vrabel was named head coach. The two have a longstanding working relationship, having coached together with the Tennessee Titans when Williams served as Vrabel’s defensive line coach and his assistant head coach in 2023.

In 2024, his only season with the Detroit Lions, Williams coached the fourth-best defense in the NFL when it came to run success rate at 36.1. In turn, his presence has helped to resurrect a Patriots run game that had fallen far and fast last year. Combined with his aggressive, physical approach to front-seven pressure, he had the experience to have the Pats defense showing marked improvement.

The coaching additions highlight some of the recent remodeling done by New England to its coaching staff for 2026. The Pats recently announced a contract extension for special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer. In light of Williams’ new role, linebackers coach and 2025 de facto defensive play caller Zak Kuhr was promoted to defensive coordinator.

Rather than search outside the organization for Kuhr’s replacement, Vinny DePalma was promoted from coaching assistant to Kuhr’s former role of inside linebackers coach. New England also confirmed the recent hires of Jonathan Decoster as an offensive line assistant coach, B.J. Edmonds as a defensive assistant and Charles London as an offensive analyst.

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