Star CB Tops List of Patriots Extension Candidates This Offseason

In previous seasons, the New England Patriots have made it a habit to lock down their homegrown talent with contract extensions or new deals. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson, offensive guard Mike Onwenu and cornerback Marcus Jones have all inked lucrative deals to remain with the team.

That trend is likely to continue into 2026, as the Patriots have several players that warrant consideration for new deals. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez is at the top of that list, where the conversation turns to "when" and not "if."

Gonzalez is a player the Patriots hope to keep around, and for good reason. Entering his fourth season, the cornerback has turned in a career that puts him among the league's best players. He's dealt with several injuries, including missing the start of last season, but the team sees him as part of the future in New England.

"It's no secret we'd like to keep Christian Gonzalez," Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf told reporters at Gillette Stadium earlier this month. "And I don't know what the timing of that is, but that's something that certainly we're preparing for."

A Gonzalez Extension Coming Soon?

There's been recent traction of a Gonzalez deal, as FOX Sports' Henry McKenna reported that preliminary talks began at the NFL Combine, but nothing concrete has come out of those talks.

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots Christian Gonzalez cornerback (0) defends against New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Other players that are now extension-eligible are wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and DeMario Douglas -- two key pieces of the passing game since being drafted in 2023. Boutte climbed the ranks from the bench to the end zone, becoming the Patriots' top deep target this past year. He's been a player the coaching staff has been complimentary of and would be an ideal player to bring back before he hits free agency.

Douglas, on the other hand, hasn't had any conversations about an extension this offseason. He told The Boston Globe earlier this year that he'd like to remain in New England, but doesn't know if he'll be extended.

“I haven’t had any talks about an extension, but I would love to stay," Douglas told Christopher Price. "This feels like home. I’ve been here three seasons now, and I love the coaching staff and my teammates. I loved working with the coaches last year- it felt like I finally got to work with a complete staff. I would definitely love to come back."

Other Patriots that are able to be extended, but don't appear to be in those talks, are linebacker/safety Marte Mapu and punter Bryce Baringer.

The Patriots have a hair over $30 million left in cap space heading into the second and third weeks of free agency.

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