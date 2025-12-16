Patriots' Mike Vrabel Doesn't Blame Defense for Week 15 Loss

The New England Patriots took their third loss of the season against the Buffalo Bills, ultimately turning an early 21-0 lead into a 35-31 defeat. After the game, head coach Mike Vrabel shifted the blame off of the Pats defense.

“Well, it’s not just that unit,” Vrabel said, via The Athletic. "I think the one thing that we’ve done in victory has been to play very complementary (football), and I would say that to give the third-ranked offense the field position that they did (have) is tough."

He didn't absolve them completely, however, continuing to chalk the loss up to a failed team effort rather than place all the blame on just one position group. The game was tight, and the Pats came up just short in the end.

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel watches from the sideline during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

“The best defense against a good offense is being able to possess the football, and we didn’t do that,” Vrabel said. “We didn’t do that in the second half. We didn’t put drives together. We didn’t convert when we needed to.”

Patriots' Remaining Season

The Patriots, who still sit atop the AFC East with an 11-3 record, took a tumble in the latest power rankings after this loss, tumbling from the top few spots

The team will prepare to face the 7-7 Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, followed by the 3-11 New York Jets and the 6-8 Miami Dolphins respectively. The Patriots' successes this season have been undercut by their soft schedule, and the remaining teams present more favorable matchups down the stretch.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) meets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) on the field after the game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Patriots have not bested more than one team with a winning record this season, however, beating the Bills in their first showdown back in Week 5. It has fans and commentators concerned that their success has been overblown, but all that said, no one thought they would look so good at the outset of this season.

After a 4-13 record in 2024 and under the direction of a new head coach, the Pats are making strides they wouldn't have realistically expected to see until a few years in. Young quarterback Drake Maye still has his head firmly on his shoulders, and the Pats will just get ready for the next one.

“Just don’t let it beat you twice,” Maye said of the missed opportunities that led to the loss. “Move on to the next week and learn from it and take what we can. And know that we’ve got some football ahead of us that’s important. And don’t just hang our hat. Keep your head up and know that we had a chance and we’re there — they just made more plays.”

