Drake Maye’s Wife Celebrates Patriots Victory With Two Words

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is playing himself squarely into the NFL MVP chat. And Week 16 felt like his official arrival.

Matthew Stafford might still be the frontrunner, but with the Patriots on the brink of their first two-game skid, a loss that would’ve dragged them back into a dead heat with the Buffalo Bills atop the AFC East. Maye slammed the door shut.

The rookie QB delivered the first 300-yard game of his career, then put on his cape late, erasing an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun the Baltimore Ravens, 28–24. Cool under pressure. Clutch when it mattered. Franchise stuff.

And when Maye handed it off to the defense, they closed it out. Outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson came up with the play of the game, forcing a fumble inside the final two minutes to seal it.

Ballgame. Statement win. Playoff ticket punched. If this is what December Drake Maye looks like, the MVP conversation isn’t going anywhere.

Ann Michael Cheers From the Stands as Drake Maye Shines in Primetime

Drake Maye didn’t just have the crowd rocking, his biggest fan was in the stands, too. Maye’s wife, Ann Michael, was posted up cheering him on and made sure to document the moment on Instagram as the New England Patriots pulled off a statement win over the Baltimore Ravens. Safe to say, her prayers hit paydirt.

Ann Michael summed it up perfectly. And efficiently. Sharing a photo of the final score on her Instagram Story with just two words: “Let’s Gooo.”

Earlier this month, Maye opened up about how much her presence has meant since the move to New England. Speaking on WEEI 93.7 FM, the QB praised her ability to settle in while building her own lane.

“It’s been awesome,” Maye said. “She's in her little journey doing Bakemas' right now. Her name's a double name, Ann Michael, so hopefully people figure that out. But she's a superstar. She's been a big addition for me, being up here and living with me."

Michael has also been quietly winning the off-field game, sharing glimpses of her game day style all season. Most recently, she turned heads the night before Sunday Night Football in Baltimore, rocking a dress paired with black knee-high boots alongside a friend.

Now sitting with just three losses on the year, the Patriots shift focus to a heavyweight matchup against the Buffalo Bills. With the playoff push heating up and Maye continuing his steady rise under center, New England fans have plenty to be excited about heading into the stretch run.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!