Drake Maye Excited for Patriots' Primetime Showdown vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots took a little bit of a hit last week, as a 21-0 collapse to the Buffalo Bills made people across the nation question the team's success. After all, they weren't able to hold onto the lead -- and squandered a shot at clinching the AFC East for the first time in years.

Good thing a nationally-televised game against the Baltimore Ravens is next on the docket, so that the Patriots have a chance to regain trust across the NFL. Originally slated for 1:00 p.m. EST on CBS, the powers that be decided that it would be better for a national audience to watch and flexed it to that day's standalone game. For the second time this season, New England will suit up on NBC for Sunday Night Football, something Drake Maye is pumped up about.

"That's what you play for. That's what we're trying to play for, for many years down the road," the quarterback said earlier this week. "Trying to be the team that people want to see at night. People want to see when the only game on is us. That's what you want this environment to be. That's what you want the New England Patriots to be."

This is the second time New England got the SNF treatment, also playing against the Bills in Week 5 in Orchard Park, New York. Upsetting their division rival under the lights helped launch the Patriots on their winning streak -- the same one those Bills snapped in Week 15. It's also going to be the fourth time Maye will get to play on a standalone primetime game, winning both his matchups on Thursday Night Football (Week 11 vs. New York Jets) and Monday Night Football (Week 13 vs. New York Giants).

The Patriots Are 3-0 In Primetime This Year

"Playing in night games that matter, home playoff games, and that's what we're building towards and working towards," Maye continued. "That's one of the goals. So, we're just going to keep trying to get there, do whatever we can to get there, and it starts in practice out here today, tomorrow and each and every day. I think one of the tough things at the end of the – it's Week 16, trying to battle not kind of tailing off and taking shortcuts."

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs the ball during the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Maye (14-for-23, 155 yards, one interception) struggled passing the ball last week, especially in the second half. Sporting a three-score lead, New England's offense quickly became dormant and the shot at the AFC's first postseason berth inched away.

He's put together an MVP season, and fans across the NFL have noticed. Now with the entire country watching -- and the fate of two franchise's playoff hopes hanging in the balance -- this game might just mean a lot more for the second-year quarterback.

"Just try to keep going and do things a little more, study a little more, do a little bit more after practice just to try to make up for the 16 weeks that you've put on your body and know that these weeks are the weeks that you played the last 14 games for," he said.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!