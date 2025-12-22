Drake Maye Leads Patriots Back from Early Deficit vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens are putting on quite the prime time show at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 16.

While a loss for Baltimore would put an end to their own postseason hopes, a victory for the Pats over the Ravens this week will give the Patriots their 12th win of the season and their 14th 12-win season in team history. It would also improve the Pats to a 7-0 road record. New England is the only team in 2025 that is undefeated on the road.

With the Denver Broncos‘ 34-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the door to the top spot in the AFC playoff picture is open for the Pats — provided they come away with the win over the Ravens. That being said, the Pats and Ravens have each had their share of ups and downs during this matchup. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye looks to remain in the discussion for NFL MVP, having completed 15 of 20 passes for 178 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

In that vein, here is a look at the action from the first half from the Charm City, where the Pats and Ravens are tied and New England is set to possess the ball to begin the second half.

First Quarter: Ravens Strike First

The Ravens put the Pats on their heels early, needing just five plays to travel 65 yards for the touchdown on their opening drive. Quarterback Lamar Jackson connected with receiver Zay Flowers on two passes for 37 yards. With New England’s defense swarming to prevent a Jackson-designed run, All-Pro running back Derrick Henry found the opening on the left side for a 21-yard rush to the end zone. Before New England had a chance to possess the ball, the Ravens had taken a 7-0 lead.

Maye led the Patriots 45 yards on 10 plays on their first offensive drive of the game, highlighted by a 25-yard connection with receiver Stefon Diggs. Unfortunately, New England’s trip to the red zone would end in ruin, as Maye’s pass to the short, right intended for receiver Kayshon Boutte was intercepted by Baltimore defensive back Marlon Humphrey.

New England quickly reversed its fortunes when cornerback Carlton Davis and their pair of starting safeties took advantage of Derrick Henry’s subpar ball security. After an initial hit from Davis, safety Jaylinn Hawkins was able to knock the ball loose, while rookie Craig Woodson recovered the fumble. The Patriots took over on their own 32-yard line as the quarter came to an end.

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) and New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) react during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Second Quarter: The Foxborough Force Awakens

New England parlayed their takeaway into a 10-play, 68-yard scoring drive to even the score at 7-7. Maye tossed a pair of aesthetically pleasing passes for 20-plus yards — a 20-yard strike to receiver Mack Hollins and a 26-yarder to tight end Austin Hooper that nearly brought the Pats into the end zone. On the ensuing snap, Maye found team captain Hunter Henry for the one-yard touchdown.

The Pats added three points toward the midpoint of the quarter on a nine-play, 48-yard drive, highlighted by a 33-yard big play from Maye to Diggs. Following an injury to perhaps their most explosive playmaker [more on that in a moment], rookie kicker Andy Borregales connected on a 45-yard field goal to give the Patriots a 10-7 advantage.

The Ravens, however, did not yield the lead to New England for long. Baltimore traveled 47 yards on 11 plays, with the drive capped by a 36-yard field goal by kicker Tyler Loop to tie the game at 10. Still, the drive came at a cost for the home team, who saw starting quarterback Lamar Jackson head to the locker room with a back injury. The former league MVP is considered questionable to return.

Injury Watch:

Patriots starting right tackle Morgan Moses is questionable to return due to a knee injury he suffered at the end of the first quarter. Reserve lineman Thayer Munford, who the Patriots were using as a sixth lineman in jumbo packages early in the game, replaced Moses on the right side. The veteran lineman returned to the game for New England’s final offensive series of the second quarter.

Facing a 1st-and-10 at the Ravens 25 yard-line, with 7:06 remaining in the second quarter, Patriots rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson was slow to get up after attempting to advance the ball. He was checked out by trainers and eventually walked off the field under his own power and into the locker room.

