Patriots Could Lose Five Defenders for Ravens Game

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season provided both questions and answers for the New England Patriots.

Although the Pats exhibited strong attendance at practice, they listed six players in total as they prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Here is the afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week 16 matchup:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Carlton Davis III - Hip

LB Christian Elliss - Illness

CB Marcus Jones - Knee

LB Harold Landry - Knee

LB Robert Spillane - Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DT Christian Barmore - Not Injury Related / Other

FULL PARTICIPATION

No Players Listed.

What it Means for the Patriots:

Jones’ absence from practice may be an eye opener for many within Patriots Nation. Still, it shoud be noted that the 27-year-old appeared to be slightly hobbled toward the end of their Week 16 tilt. In fact, he was spotted walking with a slight limp in the postgame locker room by reporters on the scene.

This season, Jones has returned 21 punts for 363 yards and two touchdowns — solidifying his status as the NFL’s most dangerous punt returner. In addition to being an elite level punt returner, Jones is also New England’s primary slot cornerback. The former Houston Cougar has aligned on 78 percent of New England’s snaps on defense. This season, he has compiled 60 total tackles, 11 pass deflections and three interceptions.

After missing the Pats Week 15 matchup with Buffalo due to a foot injury, linebacker Robert Spillane missed the first practice of Ravens’ week — this time, listed with an ankle injury.

Spillane was spotted wearing a walking boot prior to the start of the Week 16 session, opting to stay behind in the locker room as his teammates exited for the field. Spillane’s status is one to watch in the hours leading up to kickoff. The veteran linebacker leads the Patriots with 97 total tackles, along with having compiled five pass-deflections, four tackles-for-loss, two interceptions, two forced-fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (18) runs after a catch for a touchdown against New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) and New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium.

After temporarily leaving the game in the third quarter due to a groin injury, the 28-year-old played through the pain to return for the final three series. Despite being whistled for a controversial, yet costly pass interference call late in the fourth quarter, his physical style of play will be needed against Baltimore.

At 6’1” 206-pounds, he cuts an imposing presence along the perimeter. The Auburn product is known for his exceptional athleticism, Davis has carved his own niche with the team by winning his share of contested catch battles against opposing receivers. This season, he has compiled 56 total tackles and nine passes-defensed.

Landry’s appearance on this week’s mid-week injury report should not be surprising. The veteran linebacker was listed as questionable for the Patriots Week 13 matchup against the New York Giants with the same injury, yet ultimately played in the game.

The former Titan has been a productive fit within Vrabel’s defensive scheme in New England. Landry fits the mold of a smaller, athletic linebackers, capable of relentlessly pursuing the quarterback. Through the first six games of the season, Landry has compiled 46 total tackles, one forced fumble and a team-leading 7.5 sacks.

BEHIND ENEMY LINES: BALTIMORE RAVENS

The Ravens listed ten players on their initial report, including six non-participants. The most notable of Baltimore’s absentees are quarterback Lamar Jackson (illness), linebacker Roquan Smith (knee/ankle), tackle Ronnie Stanley and linebacker — and former Pats fan-favorite Kyle Van Noy with a quad injury.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Chidobe Awuzie - Foot

LB Teddye Buchanan - Knee

QB Lamar Jackson - Illness

LB Roquan Smith - Knee

T Ronnie Stanley - Knee/Ankle

OLB Kyle Van Noy - Quad

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Jay Higgins IV - Knee

S Keondre Jackson - Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION

WR Rashod Bateman - Ankle

DT C.J. Okoye - Quad

