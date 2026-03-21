Five Boston College Prospects To Watch For Patriots

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. -- The New England Patriots' scouting tour will continue to roll on across Massachusetts.

The defending AFC champions, along with every other NFL team, are set to visit Boston College's Pro Day next week. With a familiar face leading the program in former offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, the annual event is always well-attended by the Patriots.

So which Eagles players should be on their radar?

BC had a season to forget in its second year with O'Brien as the head coach. They were in several close games to open up the year, but couldn't find a way to pull out wins against Michigan State and Cal. That bled into a disaster of a conference schedule as BC ended the year 2-10, and 1-7 in the ACC.

But despite the rough sledding, the Eagles have plenty of NFL talent that could help the Patriots in 2026.

Here's a look at five Boston College players who will be participating in the school's Pro Day, and what they could bring to the Patriots roster should they be drafted next month.

Nov 9, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive end Quintayvious Hutchins (15) reacts after a sack against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

WR Lewis Bond

Bond was an NFL Combine snub, but has a prior connection to the Patriots. The talented wideout met with New England down at the Senior Bowl and will likely meet again on campus. He's projected to be a day three pick, with a possibility of being taken early in the fourth round. He's a skilled route runner that has soft hands, but size (5-foot-11, 190 lbs) can be a reason why he falls.

TE Jeremiah Franklin

Another one of BC's offensive weapons, Franklin was named to the All-ACC Third Team this past season. He caught 49 passes for 506 yards and two touchdowns with the Eagles, helping boost his stock. He'll likely be another day three pick, but a good showing at his pro day can only help him.

OG Logan Taylor

One of the two top linemen from BC, Taylor brings height (6-foot-7) to the position. He ran a 5.19 40-yard dash at the Combine and will likely be taken on day three. He was invited to the Senior Bowl, where he impressed NFL scouts with his versatility. Taylor has started at tackle and guard during his college career, something that will certainly help his case.

OT Jude Bowry

The massive offensive tackle has been in the starting lineup for years, thrown in as the team's starting right tackle as a true freshman. He jumped 9'7" at the Combine, third-best among all offensive linemen in Indianapolis. He'll certainly be drafted as a reserve player with opportunities to get playing time as a swing tackle.

DE Quintayvious Hutchins

Hutchins was another player who impressed in Indianapolis. The redshirt senior was named a captain in 2025 and totaled two sacks with the Eagles. He'll likely be a later round pick, but boosted his stock at the Senior Bowl as well. There's a chance he makes a roster as a core special teamer as a rookie.

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