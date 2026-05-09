Patriots Rookie Minicamp Notebook: OTs Getting Situated, Crisp Passing Day

FOXBORO --- The New England Patriots are continuing to work through their three-day rookie minicamp on the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium. For the first time this season, members of the media were on hand to watch a slower-tempo practice with all of the Patriots' draft picks, undrafted free agents and tryout players.

It wasn't a high intensity practice by any stretch of the imagination, as the rookies were in shorts and helmets. It won't be until much later in the summer that the team begins to ramp things up.

What stood out for the Patriots? Here's a few storylines to monitor from rookie minicamp.

Attendance Not A Glaring Issue

The Patriots had 38 total people listed as rookies set to participate. Out of that group, only one of them wasn't present. Third round tight end Eli Raridon wasn't spotted during the session, while second round edge rusher Gabe Jacas was present, but didn't participate in team drills.

Offensive Tackles Learning Their Place

Caleb Lomu spent his college days at Utah as the left tackle. Dametrious Crownover played right tackle for Texas A&M last season. They reprised those roles during rookie minicamp, as they were the starting tackles on their respective sides. Lomu did not practice on the right side.

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots rookie tackle Caleb Lomu (74) talks to a member of the coaching staff at the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

It's hard to truly judge offensive linemen off of non-padded practices, but the Patriots -- who have said Will Campbell is their starting left tackle moving forward -- are preparing for all possible options with their first round draft choice.

Behren Morton Shines

The lone quarterback participating, the Texas Tech rookie had a brilliant showing. After dealing with several injuries during his time in college, Morton told reporters that this is the healthiest he's felt since high school.

It showed, as the sixth rounder went a perfect 12-for-12 during passing drills, connecting with plenty of different pass catchers. One of the players he found often was undrafted wide receiver Kyle Dixon out of Culver-Stockton. The NAIA prospect had four catches and was involved early in passing drills.

James Madison UDFA Nick DeGennaro was the team's top X receiver, while North Texas UDFA Cameron Dorner spent time in the slot. Georgetown's Jimmy Kibble worked both inside and outside.

Late-Round Rookie Leaves Early

The final pick of New England's draft class -- BC edge rusher Quintayvious Hutchins -- left early with an apparent injury. He spoke with head coach Mike Vrabel and head athletic trainer Jim Whalen before exiting the practice. It's unclear at this time what the injury was.

Before leaving, Hutchins received one-on-one coaching from Vrabel during a team drill.

Introductory Fun Facts

As some of the drafted rookies entered for their post-practice media availabilities, they spoke with reporters about a personal fun fact about themselves. Some of them ranged from football (Morton said he used to be a situational edge rusher for his father-coached team in high school, while cornerback Karon Prunty remarked how he was the youngest of six siblings).

Linebacker Namdi Obiazor shared that this was the first time he's ever been in New England.

What's Next?

The Patriots will be back on the field tomorrow for their final rookie minicamp practice, but it won't be in front of cameras and reporters.

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