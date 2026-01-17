Boston Legend Stars in Patriots New Hype Video

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots prepare to welcome the Houston Texans to Gillette Stadium for a playoffs showdown, they turned to a former Academy Award-Nominee to help provide some extra motivation for their fanbase.

In their official hype video in advance of their Divisional Round matchup against the Texans, the Patriots enlisted the services of actor and Boston native Mark Wahlberg to play a starring role in the 47 second clip — featuring Pats highlights, as well as cameos from country music superstar Kenny Cheney and former Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara.

Within the first few seconds of the video a gym-clothing clad Wahlberg can be seen aggressively chanting New England’s 2025 postseason rally cry: “We all we got … We all we need!”

Last week, memebers of the MTBA joined Patriots legends Randy Moss, Tedy Bruschi, Julian Edelman, David Andrews, Rob Gronkowski, Devin McCourty, Andre Tippett, Boston Celtics superstars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, and even a surprising cameo by WWE superstar Kofi Kingston to combine their voices in a 48-second video featuring members of the 14-3 Patriots preparing to take the field for their Wild Card Round matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Pats won the game 16-3.

Patriots vs. Texans Has the Makings of and Instant Classic

Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws the ball against the Houston Texans during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

While possessing a formidable offense led by quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Texans' defense is perhaps the most fearsome preventive unit in the NFL. Houston ranks first in the league in total defense, sixth in passing defense and fourth in run defense. Given their recent struggles along the offensive line, the Texans should be expected to provide a tough test for quarterback Drake Maye and the Patriots.

While the Patriots and Steelers may share a greater and more-storied history of contentious clashes, their rivalry with the Texans has the makings of a modern-day classic. The teams have played each other 15 times (including two postseason games), with the Patriots winning 11 games and the Houston Texans winning four.

This game will mark the third meeting between the Patriots and Texans in the Divisional Round of the playoffs — the previous two coming in 2013 (a 41-28 Patriots victory) and again in 2017, which resulted in a 34-16 win for New England. Though the two teams did not play each other during the regular season, Houston and New England last faced off in Oct. 2020 — a matchup won by the Texans by a final score of 41-21.

Should the Patriots be successful in their divisional round matchup against the Texans, they will face the winner of the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos game — which itself is a rematch of a 31-7 Bills’ victory from last year’s Wild Card round.

A Broncos win would require New England to travel to Denver for an AFC Championship battle at Empower Field at Mile High. If the Bills are victorious, they would take their talents to Foxborough for an epic showdown at Gillette Stadium with their longtime, bitter AFC East rivals.

Either the Broncos or the Bills would pose a serious test for New England in the would-be AFC Championship. The winner would go on to face one of the currently four remaining NFC teams: L.A. Rams, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!