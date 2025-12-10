Patriots Champion's Daughter Dies at 30-Years-Old

Tanasha Faulk — the daughter of former LSU football star, three-time Super Bowl champion and former New England Patriots' running back Kevin Faulk — died unexpectedly over the weekend.

The New York Post reported that Tanasha was only 30 at the time of her death and passed away at the Oschner Lafayette Medical Center in Lafayette, Louisiana. An official cause of death has not been revealed or listed and there is currently no suspicion of foul play. Per Tanasha's obituary, she will be remembered for her great love of her family and for being a mother to her three daughters.

“Being their mother brought her so much joy and she was immensely proud watching them grow and learn,” her obituary reads, according to the Acadiana Advocate. “Tanasha also found joy in holidays, birthdays, family gatherings, and especially Mardi Gras. She loved to cook and was happiest when preparing meals that brought people together. Her generosity, laughter, and loving nature created a sense of home wherever she went.”

Tanasha graduated from Carencro High in 2014, where her father was a state champion quarterback in 1992.

Kevin and his wife, Latisha, lost their other daughter unexpectedly in September 2021. Kevione Faulk passed at 19, while she served as a student worker for the LSU football program. Tanasha and Kevione are survived by their brother — Kevin III.

Kevin Faulk's Career with the Patriots

Kevin Faulk ended his 13-year tenure with New England in 2011 as one of the most productive players in team history. He was originally the No. 46 overall pick coming out of LSU in 1999.

With the Patriots, he played in 161 regular season games and accumulated a whopping 3,607 yards rushing on 864 attempts for a 4.2-yard average with 16 touchdowns, catching for 431 passes for 3,701 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, while returning 181 kicks for 4,098 yards and two touchdowns. Kevin also returned 101 punts for 943 yards.

Kevin helped the Patriots claim 11 winning seasons, including three Super Bowls titles and five AFC Championships during his 13-year career with the Pats.

Setting 11 school records during his time with the Tigers, Faulk still holds LSU career records for rushing yards (4,577), rushing touchdowns (46), all-purpose yards (6,833) and 100-yard rushing games (22). He was the 1995 SEC Freshman of the Year and was inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame in 2016.

Jul 30, 2011; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Kevin Faulk (33) talks to reporters after training camp at the Patriots practice facility.

Kevin still holds the franchise record for career all-purpose yards with the Patriots, with 12,349 yards.

