Former Patriots Players React After Bill Belichick's HOF Snub

Bill Belichick -- the architect of the New England Patriots' 20-year dynasty -- was reportedly snubbed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and it's going over like a lead balloon.

Social media is blowing up, as fans, media members and NFL players all took to their phones to post their disgust with the historic snub. The six-time Super Bowl champion head coach (and winner of two more as the New York Giants' defensive coordinator) was seen as the biggest lock in the history of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Now -- players and coaches who were in New England with Belichick as their head coach are rightfully upset. Here's a long list of the former Patriots not thrilled with the voting results (Note: The years listed are the seasons in which the players were part of a Belichick-coached team).

Players Share Frustrations on Social Media

That’s a disgrace for whatever committee that decided this! https://t.co/g8B6nVgilI — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) January 27, 2026

Center Damien Woody (2000-2003): "That's a disgrace for whatever committee that decided this!"

Linebacker Matt Chatham (2000-2005): "If you voted against the best coach in NFL history being in the @ProFootballHOF, you should have your vote stripped away. Expose them. Voting w/ lil' hurt feelings is shameful. You prove you don't deserve the honor as a voter. It's not about you, and never should be again."

Tight end Christian Fauria (2002-2005): "Pro Football Hall of Fame starting to look like the @NFL Pro Bowl."

Without any criteria them folks can do whatever they want to https://t.co/d8wSkDPhQ3 — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) January 28, 2026

Cornerback Asante Samuel (2003-2007): "Without any criteria them folks can do whatever they want to."

Quarterback Matt Cassel (2005-2008): "That's insane and absolutely ridiculous. He is the greatest to ever do it! First Ballot is for the best in our game, both players and coaches. Bill clearly is deserving of that honor."

Safety Brandon Meriweather (2007-2010): "Hold on yall telling me Bill Belichick not a first ballot HOF coach. If he's not, please someone show me who is. This can't be real."

Cornerback Darius Butler (2009-2010): "If BILL BELICHICK isn't a first ballot HOFer who is!?"

Wide receiver Julian Edelman (2009-2020): "smh."

Safety Devin McCourty (2010-2022): "Dumbest s--- we will see all 2026!!!"

Cornerback Aqib Talib (2012-2013): "Bill Belichick not being a first-ballot Hall of Famer is the most outrageous robbery in NFL history."

Wide receiver TJ Moe (2013): "They have made a complete mockery of the Hall of Fame. They think they're punishing Belichick, but they've just punished everyone in the Hall of Fame by making it a complete joke."

Cornerback Logan Ryan (2013-2016): "Ridiculous. Couldn't have a better resume!"

Safety Duron Harmon (2013-2019): "In what world does this make sense smh"

Running back Jonas Gray (2014): "I didn't always see eye to eye with Coach Belichick based on how things went for me -- but him NOT making the Hall of Fame on the first ballott ins insane. Deflategate was a manufactured controvery. If an 8x Super Bowl Champion and 2x Coach of the Year isn't first-ballot, the voters are broken and the system needs to be blown up. Respect greatness. Period."

Center David Andrews (2015-2023): "I mean this is crazy, What are we even voting on?"

Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (2017-2019): "This just made me mad smh"

Linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (2018-2023): "You know how big of a hater u gotta be to see somebody with 8 rings & be like ... nah."

I need someone to explain to me what a first ballot hall of fame coach looks like if it’s not Bill! https://t.co/OVA2Ksmish — Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) January 27, 2026

Cornerback Jason McCourty (2018-2020): "I need someone to explain to me what a first ballot hall of fame coach looks like if it's not Bill!"

Offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse (2019): "Ooookie dokie then."

Offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (2019-2020): "Show us the voters who didn't vote for him we all tryna see something Adam (Schefter)."

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick celebrates with wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Running back Damien Harris (2019-2022): "I was just as shocked as anybody else. I mean, I'm not going to be saying anything we haven't already seen on social media or say something we're not already thinking. ... There's no way, there's no world where Bill Belichick is not a first ballot Hall of Famer."

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (2021-2023): "Yea they trippin."

Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (2021-2023): "What a joke smh like how."

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (2021-2023): "I guess winning doesn't mean much these days huh. this might be the dumbest s--- you will see! Has to be more behind this, but this will never make sense! Those voters shouldn't have a vote ever again!!!"

Cornerback Isaiah Bolden (2023): "Ridiculous."

Cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino (2015-2023): "Then no one should be... (if Belichick is not a first ballot Hall of Famer)."

