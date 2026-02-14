Former Patriots QB Dead at 58

Former New England Patriots quarterback Michael Proctor -- who made his name known as "The General" at Murray State has died. He was 58.

Murray State athletics was the first to announce the news, issuing a statement on social media on Feb. 12.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Murray State Athletics Hall of Famer and Stable of Honor inductee, Michael Proctor," the statement read. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Proctor Family and all of his teammates during this incredibly difficult time."

Proctor was the Racers quarterback in the late 1980s, earning All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team honors in back-to-back seasons as the starter (1988, 1989). In his senior year in 1989, he was named the conference's Offensive Player of the Year. At the time of him leaving Murray State, he threw for a then-record 8,632 passing yards -- along with his ability to make things happen with his legs.

The Sylvester, Georgia, native also set a school record with 9,886 total career yards.

He didn't put together enough on the field to be drafted in the 1990 NFL Draft, but was signed by the Patriots following the selections that May. He lasted a few months with the team, eventually being released on Aug. 26. The Patriots went 1-15 that season, the worst in franchise history.

After his brief stint in New England, Proctor signed with the Montreal Machine of the World League of American Football. He was the starting quarterback for the 1991 season, but later signed back into the NFL with the Cleveland Browns that June. He was cut from the Browns two months later, the last time he would suit up in the NFL.

Proctor would return to Montreal after his second NFL stint and would also have stops with the Canadian Football League and Arena Football League. He would retire from professional football after the 1996 season with the Charlotte Rage, where he scored 19 total touchdowns. In his arena league career, Proctor threw for 51 career touchdowns and 3,492 passing yards. He scored 12 career rushing touchdowns before he announced his retirement.

He was inducted into Murray State's Athletic Hall of Fame in 2000, and is one of four Murray State alums to have his jersey number retired (No. 11), along with Larry Tillman's No. 10, Don Clayton's No. 21 and Dennis Jackson's No. 25. He later returned to college to get his Master's degree in business administration after his playing career.

