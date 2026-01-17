Patriots Activate CB From IR for Texans Playoff Game

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots make their final preparations for a Divisional Round matchup against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium, they have taken steps to fortify their defensive backfield.

The Patriots announced that cornerback Alex Austin has been activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. He will join fellow cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis III, Marcus Jones, Charles Woods and Kobee Minor on the active roster depth chart and is eligible to play against Houston.

The 24-year-old was originally placed on IR on Nov. 25, after seeing action in New England’s first 12 games. Prior to his injury, he had started two games, while logging13 total tackles and one pass breakup.

Austin had previously been spotted at practice working out with a black cast on his left wrist/hand. A Patriots On SI source confirmed earlier this month that Austin “underwent a minor surgical procedure after tests revealed an injury sustained playing on special teams in the Nov. 23 win over the Cincinnati Bengals … and, that a return this postseason is not out of the question." His return now comes just in time for the Patriots second playoff game in the first month of the 2026 calendar year.

Austin was the No. 252 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills, among the last players selected. He was then released in the final round of roster cuts and spent the subsequent two months with the Texans, alternating between the active roster and the practice squad. Despite suiting up for three regular-season games with the Texans, he did not register any statistics.

The Long Beach, California native signed with the Patriots in early November, amid a rash of injuries at the position — most notably a season-ending torn labrum by then first-round draft pick (No. 17 overall) Gonzalez. Austin made some positive contributions to New England’s secondary, displaying solid movement and a natural ability to stay with his target. He finished the season having played five games for the Pats (making one start) and logging nine total tackles, two pass-breakups and one interception.

Austin, in his second season with the Pats, emerged as a reliable depth option behind Gonzalez and now-former Patriot Jonathan Jones. The Oregon State product compiled nine total tackles [one, for loss,] and five pass-breakups in nine games, three of which he started.

Patriots Elevate D’Ernest Johnson, Leonard Taylor from Practice Squad

Jul 24, 2024; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back D’Ernest Johnson (2) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In addition, the Patriots elevated running back D'Ernest Johnson and defensive lineman Leonard Taylor III to the active roster from the practice squad.

Johnson has spent time on the practice squad and the 53-man roster during the regular season, seeing action in seven games and accumulating 13 rushing attempts for 25 yards and five kickoff returns for 128 yards. He saw action in the Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Chargers last week before being released on Jan. 12 and then signed to the practice squad on Jan. 13.

Johnson is in his seventh NFL season after spending time with the Cleveland Browns (2019-22), Jacksonville Jaguars (2023-24), Baltimore Ravens (2025) and the Arizona Cardinals (2025). The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Cleveland Browns out of South Florida in 2019 and played with the Browns through the 2022 season. He signed with Jacksonville as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 and then with the Baltimore Ravens in 2025. The 29-year-old veteran spent time on the Ravens and Cardinals practice squads earlier this season.

Taylor was elevated for three games during the regular season and for the Wild Card game last week against the L.A. Chargers. The 23-year-old finished with nine total tackles in the regular season and played a reserve in the postseason game but did not register any tackles. Taylor was signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 16, 2025. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the New York Jets out of Miami (Fla.) in 2024. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder, has played in 19 NFL games and has 35 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and two passes-defensed. He was released by the Jets on Oct. 14, after seeing action in two games in 2025.

