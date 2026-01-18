Patriots Potential AFC Championship Opponent Revealed - With Big News

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Win or lose, the AFC Divisional Round matchup between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans will be the final game of the season played within the confines of Gillette Stadium.

As a result of the top-seeded Denver Broncos’ 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills, they have ensured that the Conference Championship game will take place at Empower Stadium at Mile High in Denver, CO on Jan. 25.

In a game which featured several lead changes — as well as an audience-pleasing hook-and-ladder from the Bills which helped to force overtime — Broncos’ cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian intercepted Bills’ quarterbac Josh Allen's deep pass attempt with time winding down in the game’s extra period. Denver quarterback Bo Nix led the Broncos into position for kicker Wil Lutz's 24-yard field goal which gave his team the victory, as well as a spot in next week’s AFC Championship game.

Accordingly, the Broncos will host the winner of the Patriots and Texans at Empower Field on Jan. 25 at 3:00 p.m. on CBS. However, in a shocking turn of events, Denver will without the services of Nix, who reportedly broke a bone in his ankle and will be sidelined for the remainder of the season. Therefore, Broncos backup — and former Patriot — Jarrett Stidham will start against either New England or Houston.

Here’s the play on which Broncos coach Sean Payton said QB Bo Nix suffered a broken bone in his ankle that will require surgery and end his season, pressing Jarrett Stidham into the lineup for next week’s AFC Championship Game. pic.twitter.com/2QvotSfmJR — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2026

While the Broncos and Patriots each finished 14-3 in the regular season, Denver was awarded the top seed based on their record over common opponents. Denver’s previous triumph over the Las Vegas Raiders gave them the common opponent tiebreaker — given that the Pats lost to the Raiders in Week 1. The Broncos will present a formidable challenge to either team, having finished the regular season ranked No. 2 in scoring defense in the NFL, allowing 18.3 points per game.

The Patriots have had their share of problems playing in the Mile High air of the Rocky Mountains. In fact, New England has never won a playoff game in Denver — with even the dynasty teams under Tom Brady and Bill Belichick sporting an 0-3 postseason record in Denver there. The Pats logged losses to former Broncos’ quarterbacks Jake Plummer in 2006, Peyton Manning twice (2014, 2016) and the Tony Eason-led 1987 team to John Elway.

Patriots vs. Texans Could be a Defensive Classic

Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) high-fives New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) after a game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

While possessing a formidable offense led by quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Texans' defense is perhaps the most fearsome preventive unit in the NFL. Houston ranks first in the league in total defense, sixth in passing defense and fourth in run defense. Given their recent struggles along the offensive line, the Texans should be expected to provide a tough test for quarterback Drake Maye and the Patriots.

While the Patriots and Steelers may share a greater and more-storied history of contentious clashes, their rivalry with the Texans has the makings of a modern-day classic. The teams have played each other 15 times (including two postseason games), with the Patriots winning 11 games and the Houston Texans winning four.

This game will mark the third meeting between the Patriots and Texans in the Divisional Round of the playoffs — the previous two coming in 2013 (a 41-28 Patriots victory) and again in 2017, which resulted in a 34-16 win for New England. Though the two teams did not play each other during the regular season, Houston and New England last faced off in Oct. 2020 — a matchup won by the Texans by a final score of 41-21.

