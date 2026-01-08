Key Patriots DT Could Miss Playoff Showdown vs. Chargers

FOXBOROUGH, MA — New England Patriots defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga has been one of the team’s most reliable and productive defenders during the 2025 regular season.

Originally intended to be a depth piece along the New England’s defensive front seven, Tonga has used his 6-foot-2, 355-pound frame to his advantage both as a nose tackle and as a solid addition to and already formidable defensive line.

However, after missing his second straight practice in preparation for the Pats’ wild card round matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium, Tonga’s availability for the club’s first postseason game since 2021 in in veritable doubt — less than ideal news for the Patriots defense.

Much to the concern of Patriots Nation, the emerging fan-favorite in Foxborough exited the Pats’ 28-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 due to a foot injury. Since that time, Tonga has not participated in any on-field action. He was originally believed to have suffered “a one-or two-week injury,” indicating that the veteran tackle would be ready for the start of New England’s postseason run. Unfortunately, his prolonged absence from practice raises erosions questions about his ability to play, as well as his effectiveness, should he be cleared for action against the Chargers.

Tonga’s assimilation into the Pats defense has been both smooth and productive — blending seamlessly into a line featuring Christian Barmore, Harold Landry III and Milton Williams — who is expected to return to the lineup after an ankle injury sidelined him for the past four weeks. Additionally, the Pats’ tackle has showcased his talents in the game’s remaining two phases, both as a special teamer and a part-time fullback/blocker in jumbo packages on offense. In fact, Tonga has taken part in 14 offensive plays, helping to fortify New England’s blocking unit — a contribution not lost on Patriots’ head coach Mike Vrabel.

”That's a guy that plays on three phases,” Vrabel recently said of Tonga. “Helped us win defensively, helped us win offensively, and then goes out there and stands in the way of three guys on the field goal protection unit … He is a key part of a group effort.”

Tonga, who signed a one-year, $2.7 million contract with the Patriots this offseason, has appeared in 14 games, making eight starts for the Pats. During that time, he has compiled 24 tackles, two for loss, two quarterback hits and two pass deflections. He has also been one of the Pats’ most effective run defenders, showcasing his size and his speed to aid New England’s run preventive unit.

Khyiris Tonga has Helped “Push the Pile” on Offense

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel watches game play against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Accordingly, it should come as little surprise that the Patriots have turned to Tonga during times in which they need a more sizable option than full-time option Jack Westover. Given Tonga’s history of playing tight end during his days at Granger High School in his home state of Utah, Vrabel has wisely chosen to increase the “group effort” on offense with his veteran defensive tackle.

”Just trying to look at the way that we are constructed,” Vrabel explained. “We need a little bigger size in there to try to push the pile a little bit and get some movement. I think he does a nice job at it, too. He's got a good feel for it. Helped us in the short yardage in Atlanta and helped us last week. I know that if asked and called upon, he'll be willing to help us again.”

Despite his recent success on offense, a full-time positional change was not considered for the “three-way player.” Tonga has traditionally been a rotational defensive tackle throughout his five-year NFL career, spending time with the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals. This season, he has aligned on a career-high 40 percent of the Patriots' defensive plays.

Patriots Offensive Blocking Game Will Be Tested vs. Chargers

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots center Jared Wilson (58) walks to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

In addition to Tonga, offensive tackle Vederian Lowe and center Garrett Bradbury remain sidelined due to illness on day two of wild card round practices. However, starting right tackle Morgan Moses returned to the field, as did linebacker Anfernee Jennings. The return of both players provides modicum of optimism regarding the illness which is circulating throughout the Pats’ locker room. Both Lowe and Brandury will remain under close watch when New England’s third and final practice session of the week begins.

Lastly, rookie left guard Jared Wilson (concussion protocol) was a particpant, once again sporting a red, non-contact jersey. Wilson was sidelined for the Pats’ regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins. In 13 games this year, the former Georgia Bulldog has aligned on 785 snaps (92 percent) on offense — allowing four sacks, six hits and 23 pressures. After missing the Pats’ Week 4 victory over the Carolina Panthers due to both ankle and knee injuries, Wilson has been singularly focused on turning his early-season struggles into success — especially in the passing game. As a result, Wilson has already become an integral piece within New England’s offensive line for the foreseeable future due to his athleticism and versatility.

