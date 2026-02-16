Three Players Patriots Cannot Let Walk In Free Agency

The New England Patriots have 14 free agents that are slated to hit the open market next month. Some players have likely played their final snaps in a Patriots uniform, capping off their New England tenures with a disappointing 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

But there are a few players that are nearing free agency that the Patriots should not let walk. Here's a look at three players who can make an impact in 2026, should they return to New England with a new contract.

Defensive Tackle Khyiris Tonga

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (95) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in the fourth quarter in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Originally signed as a depth piece to an already-loaded defensive line, Tonga made an immediate impact as a run stuffing nose tackle. He opened the year stashed behind Milton Williams and Christian Barmore on the depth chart, and then parlayed his 2025 season into a chance for a raise. In 14 games, Tonga was a starter in eight of them, recording 24 total tackles and a pair of quarterback hits. In the Patriots' win over the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional, he recorded his first-career full sack late in the fourth.

He also moonlighted as a fullback in goal line packages, quickly becoming a fan favorite across New England.

Tonga signed a 1-year contract worth $2.7 million last March, and will likely get a similar contract this offseason -- from New England or elsewhere. Since being drafted in 2021, Tonga has played for five teams. It sure would be nice to have him stay for a few more seasons.

Defensive End K'Lavon Chaisson

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker K'lavon Chaisson (44) before Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Chaisson's career fizzled out after being drafted in the first round by the Jacksonville Jaguars, but soon became one of the league's best redemption stories. He signed a 1-year contract last year at a prove it salary ($3 million), just to see if he could help bolster New England's pass rush.

His breakout season consisted of 8.5 sacks and 18 quarterbacks hits, causing consistent pressures in opposing team's backfield. The 26-year-old still has the talent that made him a first round selection out of LSU, and is now projected to earn a larger contract on the open market.

With Harold Landry likely getting knee surgery, and Anfernee Jennings not yet given a true starting role off the edge, the Patriots need to prioritize bringing Chaisson back for a couple years.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) celebrates after an interception during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

For two-straight offseasons, Hawkins signed the dotted line on 1-year deals to stay in New England. This year, he should sign a larger contract with the Patriots that locks him in for at least two more years. The team's leader in interceptions (four), the 28-year-old rose the depth chart from special teams contributor to starting safety.

After the Super Bowl, Hawkins told reporters that he wanted to remain with the Patriots in 2026. Does the team feel the same way? We'll see what happens when free agency officially opens in March.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!