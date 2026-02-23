Patriots Reportedly Connected To Free Agent OT

INDIANAPOLIS — Legal tampering ahead of the 2026 free agency period is still two weeks away, yet the chatter surrounding who the New England Patriots may sign is just beginning.

According to Jason La Canfora, the Patriots are one of three teams already looking into pending free agent offensive tackle Rasheed Walker. The 26-year-old blindside protector of the Green Bay Packers is slated to be one of the top players to hit the market at his position next month, and it will open up various conversations about how head coach Mike Vrabel wants to organize his offensive line.

The Patriots head coach has already publicly committed to rookie Will Campbell to retain his post as left tackle after a more-than-shaky postseason stretch.

"Will is 22 years old, he's our left tackle, he'll get better, he'll get stronger," he said in his final press conference of the season.

But one general manager that La Canfora spoke to questioned how sturdy that sentiment might be.

"I know what Vrabel said about keeping Campbell on the blindside, but what did you expect him to say?” the GM quipped.

With Campbell — potentially — remaining at left tackle, signing Walker would kick him over to the right side. That would trigger a change to incumbent starter Morgan Moses, who played well in his first year with the Patriots. He signed a three-year deal worth $24 million last offseason, and unless retirement plays a factor into his next season, a move off of Moses would be shocking.

Walker is among the top free agents in this year's class, and while he won't draw the hoopla that some of the skill players might, he'd be a valuable add to an offensive line that allowed the most sacks in a single playoff run in NFL history (21). The former seventh-round selection in 2022 won the job over Jordan Morgan in Green Bay last season, helping to anchor the Packers offensive line that made it back to the postseason.

So let's go to hypotheticals. If the Patriots sign Walker to a mega contract to be their left tackle, that would essentially kick Campbell inside to left guard. That move would force fellow rookie Jared Wilson to slide back to center, his typical position in college. Last year's center, Garrett Bradbury, is entering the final year of his two-year contract and would free up $5.7 million if released.

The Patriots offensive line would then be (barring any other drastic changes) Walker at left tackle, Campbell at left guard, Wilson at center, Mike Onwenu at right guard and Moses at right tackle. That's a great unit if the team wanted to roll out the five best players, but moving Campbell off of his natural position could be a detriment to the young player's self esteem and growth at the spot.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns are also expected to show interest in Walker, who could receive up to $25 million a year on his new contract.

