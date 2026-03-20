Patriots Free Agency Takeaways: Right Moves, Next Steps

As the frenzied wave of free-agency frenzy begins to retract across the NFL landscape, the New England Patriots continue to take stock into their remodeled roster for the upcoming 2026 season.

Despite using free agency to upgrade several positions of need during the early days of the new league year, the Pats still have some areas to address as they re-stock their roster. In fact, the Patriots are still expected to fill perceived voids at offensive tackle, receiver and defensive line.

In that regard, New England’s brain trust will undoubtedly continue moving forward at a swift pace as they look to defend both their division and conference titles. The club will also keep a sharp focus on the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, set to kick off on April 23.

With Pats Nation continuing to keep close watch on the team’s latest moves, here is a look at four key takeaways from New England’s free agency activities through the first two weeks of the 2026 league year.

New England is in Sound Financial Shape

Notwithstanding the nine high-profile signings New England has made thus far, the Pats are still within sound fiscal shape to address several positions of need as they stock their roster for the upcoming season. According to Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan, the team has around $33.3 million in available funds with which to fulfill their desires. In fact, their available cap space places them within the ten best-positioned teams in that category.

Save for a potential blockbuster deal which Patriots Nation continues to hope may be waiting in the “wings,” New England’s external free-agency shopping spree appears to have reached its conclusion. Therefore, the current questions now surround the Patriots intentions for spending their newfound financial windfall. With 72 players having been signed or tendered to their roster, the Pats have plenty of funding available to add depth, as well as to address potential contract extensions for some of their superstar players.

Mar 13, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf discusses the teamís recent free agent additions with the media at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Romeo Doubs is a Solid Fit within Josh McDaniels’ Offense

While the Patriots will miss the statistical prowess of two-time All Pro Stefon Diggs [who, last year, became New England’s first 1,000-yard receiver since 2019] they have added a pass-catcher who may be a better logistical fit within their offense. Last season, Romeo Doubs logged 55 catches for a career-high 724 yards and six touchdowns with the Green Bay Packers — the most statistically productive season of his career. The 25-year-old has compiled 2,424 yards in his four years with the Pack, and is now set to become a notable target for quarterback Drake Maye

While they may have missed the opportunity to add fan-coveted deep threat Alec Pierce — who re-signed with the Indianapolis Colts — the Pats will greatly benefit from adding Doubs due to his capability of quickly getting open on early downs. In fact, Doubs possess nearly all the pre-requisites of a successful receiver in McDaniels’ system. Having signed to the tune of a four-year deal worth a base of $68 million, he is also poised to provide a solid return on investment.

At his best, Doubs is capable of making compact catches and has relatively sure hands — even through contact. Aligning almost exclusively on the outside with the Packers, he also has the route-running savvy and skills to play more inside as a power slot. Still, he is at his best on the perimeter when routinely creating separation at the top of his routes — a role he is expected to play for the majority of his Patriots’ tenure.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) catches a pass in front of Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) during their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Wm. Glasheen /USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Patriots are Building a Run-Blocking Army

Although much of the fan base’s attention has been directed toward an upgrade of the Patriots passing game — or stockpiling ‘weapons’ for Drake Maye — the Patriots have actually been building quite a formidable run-blocking offense. New England’s unit improved from being ranked at No. 32 in 2024 to No. 12 in 2025 — due largely in part to veteran right tackle Morgan Moses (ranked No. 18 in run-blocking grade from PFF) and incumbent right guard Mike Onwenu leading the charge.

The Patriots have used free agency wisely, as they hope to provide backs Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson additional protection in 2026. The club signed dedicated run-blockers Reggie Gilliam at fullback and Julian Hill at tight end — notably upgrading their prowess in their respective positions. Despite missing the entirety of 2025 due to injury, new starting left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker was given a 76.3 Run Blocking Grade in 2024, Lastly, Doubs is also eager to contribute as a blocker, making him a desirable option for the Pats at receiver.

In light of these savvy additions, New England may focus its attention on adding additional high-power tackles via the 2026 NFL Draft to secure long-term, dominant run blocking in New England for the foreseeable future.

Pass-Rush Remains an Area of Need

Heading into the start of free agency, the pass rush was near-unanimously identified as the area on the Patriots roster in greatest need of attention. While it should be noted that New England’s defensive front was far from its biggest problem in 2025, the need for some youthful strength and speed in this area is one that needed to be addressed.

Harold Landry, who was hampered down the stretch by a knee injury he suffered in Week 13, could use some help along the edge in the form of a full-time pass rusher. The team finished tied for 26th in the NFL in sacks (35). The pass rush continued their struggles in the team’s 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX — managing only one sack on Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold.

Though the signing of former Titans defender Dre’Mont Jones adds some much-needed size and strength to the Pats’ front seven, the club is expected to bolster the pass rush with their first pick in this April’s draft.

Texas A&M’s Cashius Howell is likely to be atop the club’s wish list. However, he may not be there for the Pats to select at No. 31. In that regard, other names to watch are Oklahoma’s R. Mason Thomas, Miami’s Akheem Mesidor and Missouri’s Zion Young.

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