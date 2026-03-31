Patriots' Mike Vrabel Praises Eagles Amid Joint Practices Reports

The New England Patriots have always enjoyed the opportunity to participate in joint practices with other NFL teams during training camp.

Not only have the sessions provided invaluable learning opportunities to gain insight on alternate strategies, but they also allow the team to scout potential free agent targets in a more hands-on manner.

Accordingly, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel appears to be excited by the prospect of his team reportedly engaging in preseason joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles this summer. In fact, the “HC of the NEP” expressed such sentiments while speaking with reporters at the NFL annual meetings taking place in Phoenix, Ariz. this week.

"That's a talented football team. I have a lot of respect for Nick [Sirianni, head coach,] Vrabel said via a Patriots.com broadcast. “I have a lot of respect for Howie [Roseman, general manager] and [team owner] Mr. [Jeffrey] Lurie … I felt like that would be a good opportunity for us to go against a really good football team."

The Pats-Eagles joint sessions first surfaced last weekend, when ESPN reported that the teams had engaged in “preliminary talks.” A league source recently indicated that those practices were like to take place in Foxborough, Mass. Earlier this month, the Patriots revealed New Balance Athletics Center, with surrounding practice fields branded as New Balance Practice Fields. Spanning 160,000 square feet, the facility will feature cutting-edge performance technology.

“Part of that would be tied to the NFL granting the teams' request to face each other in the preseason, which isn't usually a major hurdle,” wrote ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “If it happens, the atmosphere and competition at the newly named New Balance Practice Fields would be buzzing.”

Patriots Eagles Have History of Joint Practices

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel heads to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Pats and Eagles are no strangers to joint practice sessions. In 2014, the Patriots participated in joint sessions at home against Philadelphia. In 2013, New England traveled to Philadelphia for joint practice sessions, as well. The teams most recently met in the preseason in 2024, when the Eagles visited the fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium during quarterback Drake Maye’s rookie season.

Joint practices were also a key part of New England’s training camp last season, which was also Vrabel’s first on the bench. The Pats hosted the Washington Commanders for a practice ahead of their preseason opener before traveling to Minnesota for two practices with the Vikings.

As an added backdrop, the Patriots and Eagles remained embroiled in trade rumors surrounding Eagles’ All-Pro receiver A.J. Brown. With the teams set to face off for both joint practices and preseason action, the stage could be set for an interesting summer in southern New England.

Still, Vrabel remains cognizant of the team’s primary goals. Despite their uxpected, yet exhilarating run through the regular-season into the playoffs last season, the focus remains the same — remaining atop the AFC East, as well as the conference, en route to another Super Bowl appearance.

#Patriots HC Mike Vrabel at the #NFL Annual Meetings when asked about his 2026 season goals:



"Championships will remain the goal. It will never change."#NEPats #OnSI — Mike D'Abate (@mdabateNFL) March 31, 2026

"Championships will remain the goal,” Vrabel said. ”That will never change ... We want to win the division, we want to host playoff games, and we want to compete for championships.

“We got a taste of that, we saw what that looked like, we saw the environment that it created to be able to play those playoff games at home,” he added. “It was unbelievable and it was so much fun ... ”But, we'll play whoever we have to play and we understand what that looks like. We're gonna play the division winner schedule, and that's how it goes."

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