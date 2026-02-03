Patriots OC Isn't Ruling Out Potential Head Coaching Jobs

Back in 2009, Josh McDaniels left the New England Patriots for the Denver Broncos head coaching job. Thirteen years later, he did the same thing for the opening in Las Vegas.

Would the Patriots offensive coordinator ever consider becoming a head coach again during his career? At Super Bowl Opening Night, he didn't officially close that door.

"Every day’s one day at a time for me now. You know what I mean?" McDaniels told reporters. "And I think I’m where I’m supposed to be. And I’m incredibly happy to be here and doing what I’m doing. I love my job. I love the role that I have. I love the group that I’m with. So whatever that plan is down the road, we’ll figure that out. But I couldn’t be more happy with where I’m at."

McDaniels is now coaching in his 10th Super Bowl with the Patriots, and first since the 2018 season. He's become a staple in this event, and has an opportunity to surpass Bill Belichick and Tom Brady for Super Bowl wins as a Patriot should they win this week over the Seattle Seahawks.

Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels during warmups prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

It's also helped that his hiring this offseason helped turned around a dormant Patriots offense into one of the best in the entire league. Drake Maye, in just his second season, became the latest in a long line of young quarterbacks to be developed and shine under McDaniels' offense (Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett, Mac Jones).

"It’s a great sports town, the best in the world," McDaniels said. "And to me, to have an opportunity to come back and do this, this quickly, you know, we don’t ever put timelines on anything, but it would have been hard to believe that we would have accelerated this quickly to this point."

Because it's been relatively long for New Englanders since their last Super Bowl appearance, most of the faces around the organization have changed from Super Bowl LIII. That's why for Mike Vrabel, who's coaching in his first, is leaning on McDaniels for guidance during the long and stressful two week ramp up.

Will Josh McDaniels Leave For A Head Coaching Job Soon?

"Coaches have been a good resource," Vrabel said earlier last week. "Josh has been a good resource. Obviously, he’s coached in these with the extended break. So, there’s just trying to find that sweet spot of doing enough here, but then also still having stuff out there that will keep them engaged."

Since McDaniels left to take the Raiders job in 2022, the Patriots have rolled out three different offensive play callers in the interim. Matt Patricia, Bill O'Brien and Alex Van Pelt all struggled over a full-length season, leading to the return of what should be a future Patriots Hall of Fame coach.

He's happy to be back where he's always been: Coaching the patriots in the Super Bowl.

"But, boy, am I thankful to be a part of it," McDaniels said. I'm going to enjoy every aspect of this week."

