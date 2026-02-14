Five Edge Rusher Prospects Patriots Could Target in 2026 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots are heading into the offseason with the desire to improve upon a surprising, yet stellar performance in 2025.

Despite their disappointing 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, the Pats are looking to build upon what appears to be a strong foundation. Not only did they vastly improve what had been a stagnant and unproductive offense, they resurrected a defense which ranked within the top ten in several major categories. Under the direction of head coach Mike Vrabel, defensive coordinator Terrell Williams and interim play-caller (and linebackers coach) Zak Kuhr, the Pats adopted an aggressive four-down style, which served them well throughout the year.

Still, the Patriots have their share of areas in need of improvement. Though many within Pats Nation are clamoring for an upgrade to their offensive line, New England may be best served by adding some strength and speed to their defensive pass rush. Their unit ranked 19th in the league in pass-rush win rate during the regular season, and notably struggled to put pressure on Seahawks’ quarterback Sam Darnold in Super Bowl LX.

With linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson headed for free agency, and given veteran Harold Landry’s injury history, New England could look to bolster their pass rush in the early rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft — perhaps as early as their No. 31 overall selection in the first round. In that regard, here is an early look at five names which are likely to catch an evaluative eye within the front offices at One Patriot Place.

Cashius Howell — DE, Texas A&M

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Known for his aggression, Howell has been a popular mock draft selection for the Pats at pick 31. During his time at Texas A&M, the 6-foot-2, 248-pound defender has demonstrated a quickness off the edge, along with and ability to mislead blockers with different pass-rush moves. In fact, his style has drawn comparisons to Landry. Most importantly, Howell is proficient at pursuing the quarterback, having collected 11.5 sacks this past season and 27 career sacks as an Aggie.

R Mason Thomas — Edge, Oklahoma

Sep 20, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) reacts after recording a sack during the third quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Frequently identified by Descriptive terms such as “high-octane” and “explosive,” Thomas is the type of rusher capable of thriving within the Pats system. Known for his hellacious takeoff, the 6-foot-2, 249-pounder has the speed-to-power skill set to provide a much-needed spark to the Patriots’ pass rush. In addition to his ability to pressure the quarterback, Thomas has also demonstrated proficiency in chasing down running backs.

Akheem Mesidor — Edge, Miami

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Not only is Mesidor one of the most “pro-ready” defensive prospects in this draft class, he has the makings of being an instant contributor in Mike Vrabel's defense. The 6-foot-3, 265-pounder recorded 12.5 sacks and 11 quarterback pressures in 2025, showing the versatility to play multiple spots on the defensive line. His most impressive trait may be his ability to blend both finesse and power into his rushes, based on the style of his opponent.

Gabe Jacas — DE/LB, Illinois

Nov 1, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) celebrates his sack on Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Few if any edge rush prospects combine size (6-foot-3, 270 pounds) and athleticism as well as Jacas. The Illini defender finished the regular season as the conference leader in sacks (11) while also logging 43 tackles, 13.5 tackles-for-loss, one pass deflection and three forced fumbles. Jacas, a former wrestler with the power to perform a 400+ lb bench press, would be a solid fit within the Patriots' four-down, aggressive system.

Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Oct 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) attempts to tackle UCF Knights quarterback Cam Fancher (14) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

While Golday is not a typical, hand-in-glove fit within New England’s current defense, his versatility could be a welcome addition to their pass rush, as well as their defense as a whole. The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder impresses with his size. However, he has the athleticism to drop into coverage or rush off the edge.

Golday is at his best at the point of attack and is expected to do his best work as a pro near the line of scrimmage. His ability to maintain eye contact with the quarterback could make him a potential force in New England’s pass rush.

