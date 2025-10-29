Patriots LB Highlights Defensive Identity Following Win
For the eighth-straight game, and the first time since 1950, the New England Patriots haven't allowed an opposing running back to rush for more than 50 yards in a single game to start the year. It's an incredible start to the season for a franchise that's invested major money into the defensive front this past offseason. Signings of Milton Williams, Harold Landry, K'Lavon Chaisson and Khyiris Tonga have all paid off through the first eight games.
But one Patriots holdover from the Bill Belichick and Jerod Mayo teams has also found success, and says stopping the run will be how this Patriots team ultimately succeeds in 2025.
"That's our identity," Anfernee Jennings said in the locker room following New England's 32-13 win over the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. "We pride ourselves on stopping the run. Being able to get to the quarterback, when it's time to do that. If we keep doing that we got a good chance of winning."
Jennings, Patriots' Defense Finding Their Groove
Though Jennings has found himself on lists of potential trade targets, he remains a solid rotational piece for a defense that's now starting to find its groove. The team picked off Cleveland quarterback Dillon Gabriel twice, winning the turnover battle en route to what was a suffocating second half performance.
"It means a lot," Jennings said. "If we win the turnover battle, we have a pretty good chance at winning the game."
The team may start struggling to win games if they continue to start games slow. In six of their eight games, the Patriots have let the other team drive down the field for an opening touchdown. While New England has been able to make adjustments throughout each game, a bend-but-don't-break defense may run into some struggles come November and December.
That's why the team continues to put emphasis on starting the third quarters fast.
"We knew we had to come out there and beat their script," Jennings said about coming out of the locker rooms at halftime firing. "We knew they had a good opening script and wanted to get out there and beat it. The second drive we got things settled down and started playing our brand of defense."
The Patriots' Rush Defense is Historically Good to Start 2025
While the main story of the game was the Patriots winning, the Browns star — defensive end Myles Garrett — overshadowed whatever defensive performance Jennings' group was able to muster together. The All-Pro racked up five sacks in the losing effort, but the Patriots defense came into the game knowing that they wanted to prove their defense was up to the same standards.
While they didn't record five sacks, they did a pretty good job.
"We knew they had a good defense," Jennings said. "We wanted to prove we had a good defense too."
