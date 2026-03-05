Patriots Decline RFA Tender for Young CB

The New England Patriots will be reportedly be without the services of a veteran member of their defensive backfield heading into the 2026 NFL season.

The Pats will not place a restricted free-agent tender on cornerback Alex Austin, according to Jordan Schultz. The decision makes him an unrestricted free agent. The 24-year-old is a core special-teamer and could provide depth on the perimeter of a team’s defense.

A three-year NFL veteran, Austin dealt with his share of injuries in 2025. A Patriots On SI source confirmed earlier this season that he “underwent a minor surgical procedure after tests revealed an injury sustained playing on special teams in the Nov. 23 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Austin was originally placed on IR on Nov. 25. Prior to his injury, he had appeared in 12 games [making two starts] while logging13 total tackles, one tackle-for-loss and one pass breakup.

Austin was activated on Jan. 17, ahead of the team's divisional round matchup against the Houston Texans. He participated in three playoff games with the Pats — including their 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX — yet did not register any statistics.

Alex Austin Has Been a Steady Presence in the Patriots’ Secondary

Austin was the No. 252 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills, among the last players selected. He was then released in the final round of roster cuts and spent the subsequent two months with the Houston Texans, alternating between the active roster and the practice squad. Despite suiting up for three regular-season games with the Texans, he did not register any statistics.

The Long Beach, California native signed with the Patriots in early November, amid a rash of injuries at the position — most notably a season-ending torn labrum by then first-round draft pick (No. 17 overall) Christian Gonzalez. Austin made some positive contributions to New England’s secondary, displaying solid movement and a natural ability to stay with his target. He finished the season having played five games for the Pats (making one start) and logging nine total tackles, two pass-breakups and one interception.

Austin, in his second season with the Pats, emerged as a reliable depth option behind Gonzalez and now-former Patriot Jonathan Jones. The Oregon State product compiled nine total tackles [one, for loss,] and five pass-breakups in nine games, three of which he started.

With Austin seemingly ready to move on from the Foxborough fold, the Patriots will head into the start of the league year with Gonzalez, Carlton Davis III, Marcus Jones, Charles Woods, Kobee Minor, Marcellas Dial and Brandon Crossley on the depth chart at cornerback.

