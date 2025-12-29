Patriots Get Positive Update on Injured CB Alex Austin

The New England Patriots may be getting some reinforcements back for their Week 18 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

The big name that's eligible to return from injured reserve ahead of the game is rookie left tackle Will Campbell, who's dealing with a MCL injury suffered in the Patriots' win over the Cincinnati Bengals. But another member of the team that's been on IR has return to the active roster.

Reserve cornerback Alex Austin -- who was placed on IR with what was an undisclosed injury -- is also eligible to return after missing four games. ESPN's Mike Reiss shined a light on Austin's recovery, and what might come of a potential transaction.

From Reiss: "Reserve cornerback Alex Austin, who landed on injured reserve Nov. 25, is eligible to return next week, and he was spotted at practice this week working out with a black cast on his left wrist/hand. A source said Austin underwent a minor surgical procedure after tests revealed an injury sustained playing on special teams in the Nov. 23 win over the Bengals, but that a return this season/postseason isn't out of the question."

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Alex Austin (28) heads to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Since signing with the Patriots as a rookie halfway through the 2023 season, Austin has been both a solid addition to the team's secondary, as well as a frequent member of injured reserve. During his first year, he played in five games and broke up two passes. One season later, he suffered an ankle injury and was limited to playing in just nine games.

Austin Return's Would Be A Good Add To Patriots' Secondary

Heading into this year, he was on the bubble to make the roster in what was a loaded cornerback room. After second-year Marcellas Dial suffered an ACL tear in the dog days of summer, it opened a door for Austin to make the 53-man roster.

During the regular season, the Oregon State alum started two games, recording 13 total tackles and breaking up a lone pass. He was placed on IR just one day before Campbell was. Those two Patriots are some of the many players currently residing on the sideline due to injury, including wide receiver Mack Hollins, running back Terrell Jennings, and defensive tackles Milton Williams and Joshua Farmer -- all who can return at some point this year should the Patriots advance in the playoffs.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!